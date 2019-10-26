Unlike Sharks, People Only Get One Set of Teeth So They Need to Take Care, says Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 9article on UPI reports on the terrifying ordeal a California kayaker endured as he cruised off the shore of Catalina Island. While the kayaker was ultimately unharmed, his small vessel was not, as it was assaulted by a nearly 20-foot long great white shark, leaving two massive teeth behind as evidence. Burbank-based oral care center Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that sharks losing teeth is a fairly common occurrence as their jaws are designed to replace their dagger-like chompers regularly—though this probably would not calm the kayaker. The dental office suggests that members of the public would do well to avoid biting into any non-food object – definitely including small ocean vehicles – or taking part in any activity that might damage their one and only adult set of teeth.

The dental center says that, for starters, avoiding or at least limiting activities such as smoking or vaping will go a long way in terms of protecting one's teeth. The clinic adds that wearing a mouthguard when playing sports, practicing regular dental hygiene, and limiting sugary and acidic foods will also limit the chances of suffering from preventable dental ailments, including missing teeth.

Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that, in the event that patients do find themselves in need of a replacement for a tooth, there are options. The clinic explains that dental implants in Burbank at its offices can effectively replace missing teeth while crowns and veneers can help salvage teeth that are not past the point of recovery, protecting vulnerable teeth while also restoring lost luster. The clinic notes that most people link their self-esteem with their appearance on some level, and an individual's smile is a huge part of this; missing teeth, in particular, can make jobs harder to come by and encourage social isolation. By repairing or replacing damaged teeth, patients are not just stepping onto a healthier dental path, they are also helping to restore their confidence in their appearance.

Ignoring missing teeth, on the other hand, can be especially dangerous, the clinic warns. It notes that when patients deprioritize their dental care, for any reason, they risk exacerbating the negative consequences not only associated with their dental health but also their overall wellbeing. Missing teeth can lead to bone loss in the jaw as there is no force that acts on and stimulates bone production. The clinic explains that this can lead to a shrinking on the jaw and necessitate additional operations such as bone grafting before a dental implant can be installed, as implants require a sturdy bone structure for permanent support.

Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that by taking good care of one's teeth and not ignoring dental concerns when the time arises, patients minimize the chances of losing teeth or suffering from other dental illnesses. The clinic adds that while sharks have the benefit of a near-endless supply of teeth, humans do not; so prioritizing dental hygiene and attending regular dental checkups protects the only set of adult teeth people get.

