UniVoIP Named Top 10 VoIP Solution Provider of 2019 by Enterprise Networking Magazine

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniVoIP is pleased to announce today, that Enterprise Networking Magazine has recognized UniVoIP in the top 10 VoIP Solution Providers of 2019. UniVoIP's OfficeConnect™ Business and Enterprise Edition's robust unified communication and collaboration environment was awarded for delivering solutions that tackle complexities in business communications.

To help IT executives navigate through the decision-making process when selecting VoIP solution providers, Enterprise Networking Magazine's distinguished selection panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, industry analysts and the editorial board, have selected UniVoIP for exhibiting competence in delivering flexible, customized, scalable and integrated VoIP services.

"We are glad to recognize UniVoIP as one of the Top 10 VoIP Solution Providers – 2019," said Lester D'Souza, Editor-In-Chief of Enterprise Networking Magazine. "With a focus on providing simple and affordable cloud-based communication solutions with robust hardware and software, the company is maximizing the potential of VoIP solutions."

UniVoIP offers integrated business communication solutions, multimedia contact center functionality, cloud-based collaborative tools, mobility applications and a powerful suite of advanced IP phones coupled with mobile integration. Differentiating itself from other VoIP solution providers, UniVoIP's offering can be customized down to the user level – making it the ideal solution for businesses to seamlessly integrate their phone system into their existing business processes.

With UniVoIP's principle product OfficeConnect™, organizations from all segments can tap into the power of mobile collaboration and productivity tools, advanced IP phones, conferencing and other functionalities to optimize business communication for one or multi-site enterprises. With sights set on the future, UniVoIP plans to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its network of data centers to improve the provisioning of its solutions as well as set its footprint in Mexico, Canada, South America and Europe.

ABOUT UNIVOIP

UniVoIP's innovative cloud-based collaborative solutions and software, drive performance, productivity and efficiency for enterprises of all sizes, and in a variety of industries. UniVoIP's principle product, OfficeConnect™, is an extremely robust and highly flexible solution delivering 500+ PBX, Contact Center and Unified Communication features via private, public or hybrid networking options in a multi-instance infrastructure environment. Powered by a team with over 40 years of experience together and unparalleled integrity, technology intelligence and a responsibility towards the greater good, UniVoIP's mission is to create more powerful solutions for not only customers but for the future of information technology. Visit univoip.com.

ABOUT ENTERPRISE NETWORKING

Enterprise Networking is a monthly magazine that keeps the readers abreast of the recent trends in the networking space, innovative technology solutions currently being used in the industry and profound insights from the CIOs of leading networking companies on the changing market scenarios. Enterprise Networking magazine is targeted towards high-level executives across industries/universities to share their insights, which in turn will play the role of an educator to help technology and business heads across the globe to analyze and implement the trends in achieving their own business goals. Visit enterprisenetworkingmag.com.

