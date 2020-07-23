+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020

Uniview Temperature Screening Solutions Help Panama to Fight against COVID-19

HANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- As of July 21th, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 54,426 cases in Panama, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 29,164. In order to restore the economy, Panama relaxed restrictions in June and entered the second phase of the resumption of work. To help the people in Panama to get their businesses back up and running and workplaces operating safely, Uniview is partnering with the Chinese Embassy in Panama, donated Uniview's Heat-Tracker series products and solutions to the Congress, First Lady office and local TV station in July.

Uniview, as the pioneer and leader of IP video surveillance, is taking forceful prevention and control measures, which delivered Heat-Tracker series products and solutions to 7 continents and more than 70 countries in response to the virus outbreak. Uniview's temperature screening products are used in airports, hospitals, office buildings and other places around the world where large numbers of people gather. They provide rapid and effective detections to maintain public safety and assist public health management.

The Heat-tracker series products donated by Uniview to the Congress, the First Lady office and local TV station can help them to conduct personnel temperature screening. The thermal camera solution adopts the visible and thermal dual-lens solution. While the visible camera monitors the personnel without contact, the thermal imaging camera completes the temperature measurement with an accuracy of +/-0.3°C. When a person with fever or high-temperature passes by, it will give an alarm. Fast and accurate detection greatly saves labor costs. What's more, this solution can support access control and attendance functions. Even if the pandemic is over, the devices can continue to be used as normal surveillance cameras.

The friendly exchanges between the people of China and Panama have a history of more than 160 years. The two countries have signed a large number of agreements in the fields of economy and trade, finance, maritime affairs, civil aviation, tourism, culture and education, driven by the joint construction of the "Belt and Road." "Uniview, as a global company, is very pleased to collaborate with Panama to improve health and safety, and we are committed to provide technical support to help Panama to eradicate this pandemic." Jesstin, the president of Uniview American region said.

