Uniview Opened the New Branch Office in Thailand

BANGKOK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To satisfy the growing requirements for the Thailand market, Uniview the global pioneer and leader of IP video surveillance, opened the New Branch Office in Thailand. The office is located at 90, Rachadaphisek Rd., Huaikwang, Bangkok 10310. The new branch features a large showroom aimed at improving the customer experience with high-quality, innovative products and private meeting rooms where partners can meet to discuss the wide range of options with Uniview members.

What's more, Uniview held a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening celebration for its new branch office. Vice President of Uniview and President of International Business Department Ximen Yan and the president of Thailand office Ryan Wang attended this ceremony to witness this historic moment with hundreds of partners.

As the top 4 player in video surveillance in the world, Uniview still continues to grow and gain strength, due to our innovative ability and high quality manufacturing ability. Uniview puts the innovative ability as a priority of the company, and has long been the leader and pioneer of advanced technology in the public security infrastructure industry. The successful cases Uniview has made in social security, smart city, intelligent traffic system witnessed furthermore enhanced its leading place.

Uniview had established the Korea office, the Vietnam office and many others last year to gain great success. Thailand is an important market for Uniview, and Uniview has been looking for the right opportunity to get closer to our partners with faster and more localized service and support. With the development of the economy and security market, Thailand is growing faster. Uniview will integrate the resource to enhance the response speed of the local customer requirements, to build a safer world by providing professional, reliable and cutting-edge products and services for local customers by Thailand office.

Most importantly, the local office provides a way for us to gather more partners, who are willing to grow with Uniview. The expansion aims to further strengthen those relationships, providing more efficient local sales and support. More marketing investment will be put forward, in aim to extend the brand influence rapidly. Human resources including sale, pre-sale, and after-sale teams will grow to meet the market's demands and customers' requirements. Uniview is looking forward to a bright future ahead.

SOURCE Uniview