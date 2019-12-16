Uniview Opened a New Branch Office in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniview, a leading global manufacturer of professional video surveillance devices and solutions, is pleased to announce that the Uniview Indonesia branch office is opening. The office is located at Soho Capital Office Kav. 28, 20 Floor Unit 02, Letjen S. Parman Street, West Jakarta, Jakarta. The opening represents the company's strong commitment to the Indonesia market and speaks to its rapid growth in Indonesia.

Founded in 2011, Uniview Technologies now is the third largest video surveillance manufacturer in China and the 4th largest globally. Uniview is first and foremost a networking company and that networking core makes Uniview's take on the CCTV market rather different from those of its competitors.

Uniview has certainly grown fast – our revenues have grown 13 times since we were founded in 2011. Currently, UNV products are being used in 145 countries and regions. In order to deliver more in-time sales and services, 12 international subsidiaries and branch offices were established, and there will be more in the future. Together with 4 warehouses in Europe, the Americas, theMiddle East and Asia, a global logistics network is set up quickly.

Indonesia's economy is developing rapidly. There is no doubt Uniview will invest more resources into Indonesia market. And with the extensive growth, the need of the local office has become more and more significant. Uniview creates value by high quality, promotes value by innovation and shares value by working together with global partners. Uniview is marking a further step to get closer to our partners with faster and more localized service and support.

After the establishment of the Uniview Indonesia Office, Uniview will be able to better stick to its customer-oriented strategy, focusing on building a consistent and stable market structure, protect the pricing system, and provide more customized technology and solutions to meet different customer needs.

Uniview will always insist on high quality and innovation, trying to provide the best price and good user experience for our customers. We will always put our partners' benefit in the core position. We do have the strong confidence that Uniview will be fully recognized by global valued customers as the manufacturer of advanced and applicable solutions. The opening of the new branch office in Indonesia is the first step.

