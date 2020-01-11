University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Celebrates Five Years of Offering ImPACT Applications' Credential Programs

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences celebrates five years of providing education focused on concussion care and rehab in partnership with ImPACT Applications. This collaboration has helped develop concussion specialists in the fields of athletic training, occupational therapy, and physical therapy.

Since its launch, the Master of Health Science offering has expanded from the ImPACT Trained Athletic Trainer (ITAT) credential to the ImPACT Trained Occupational Therapist (ITOT) and ImPACT Trained Physical Therapist (ITPT) credentials.

"Seeing the evolution of our collaboration with the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences is a sign that we are heading in the right direction," said Michael Wahlster, ImPACT Applications' Chief Executive Officer. "They are pioneering the expansion of concussion knowledge in higher education by providing future athletic trainers, physical therapists, and occupational therapists specialized training."

The decision to add additional ImPACT Applications' credential offerings stems from the need for multidisciplinary concussion care teams. Under this model, students learn the various roles needed to improve their patients' outcomes while making objective rehabilitation and return to activity decisions.

This model encourages clinicians to work together instead of relying on one healthcare provider to make treatment and rehab decisions. Through collaboration, students learn how to work together to provide comprehensive concussion care.

This fall, Dr. Johanna Hurtubise, a leading concussion expert from Canada, will instruct the evidence-based Concussion Management course that is shared across post-professional programs at the University. "My research focuses on the neural control of movement following concussion," said Dr. Hurtubise. "Specifically, my research is interested in cognitive-motor integration performance following a concussive incident. I'm excited to teach this course at the University of St. Augustine."

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences is an emerging leader of comprehensive health sciences education. Part of that leadership is the incorporation of industry-relevant certificates and CEUs into the coursework that benefit both the student and the employer. Dr. Jordan Utley who championed introduction of the ImPACT Trained credential program shared that "students who take the course will wear the ITAT, ITPT or ITOT credential behind their name, which employers recognize – the proven way of preparing our students to lead in healthcare." The ImPact credetial can be earned by taking the IPE7255 Evidence-based Concussion Management course.

About ImPACT Applications:

ImPACT Applications, Inc. is the maker of ImPACT®, ImPACT Pediatric®, and ImPACT Quick Test®, all FDA cleared Class I & II medical devices that assist in the assessment and management of concussion. ImPACT Applications also offers the FDA cleared ImPACT Baseline Test to home-based users worldwide.

ImPACT Applications products are used by most major medical centers, professional sports leagues and teams, colleges, high schools, and select military units. Since 2002, ImPACT Applications has administered more than 18 million tests to over 11 million users. For more information, visit https://impacttest.com/.

About the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences:

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution that offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing, education and health care administration, as well as continuing education programs. Founded in 1979, USAHS educates students through its network of campuses in San Marcos, California; St. Augustine and Miami in Florida; and Austin and Dallas in Texas. USAHS graduates the largest number of masters and doctoral students in physical therapy and occupational therapy in the United States. USAHS is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and depicts its commitment to social responsibility through its Certified B Corp status.

SOURCE ImPACT Applications