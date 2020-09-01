University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) Selects Regent Education to Automate Financial Aid Processing

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) has selected Regent Education to support financial aid processing.

UMGC, America's largest online public university, was founded more than 70 years ago to serve adult students in the workforce and the U.S. military. To do so, it offers 90+ flexible degrees, certificates, and specializations in fast-growing and in-demand fields for more than 90,000 students worldwide each year.

Together, UMGC and Regent Education will seek to optimize the university's financial aid processes using Regent's comprehensive Financial Aid Management Suite and Regent Award for Salesforce application to increase financial aid processing efficiency, improve the student experience, expand student financial planning and enrollment efforts, and ultimately better serve adult students.

"At UMGC, students truly come first; their needs drive everything," said Cheryl Storie, associate vice president of Financial Aid at UMGC. "By adopting the Regent Suite, UMGC seeks to fully integrate automated financial aid awarding with our enrollment management CRM platform—Salesforce—and our student information system and other student-facing tools. Regent's comprehensive automation promises to increase efficiencies and position us to better scale our financial aid operations for our diverse student base."

"Our solutions are uniquely qualified to support the needs of institutions like UMGC and their students' financial aid experience," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education. "We couldn't be happier to be driving institutional efficiency, along with student affordability and financial aid planning tools, within the Financial Aid Suite."

UMGC is expected to roll out the new applications in the first half of 2021.

About University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus (formerly University of Maryland University College) is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's increasingly technical, global workplace. With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission—to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs. A pioneer in distance education since 1947, UMGC today is harnessing the power of learning science and technology to deliver high quality, low cost, accessible higher education. For more about UMGC, visit https://www.umgc.edu.

About Regent Education

Regent Education is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid application. Regent's financial aid management solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. To learn more about Regent Education, visit https://regenteducation.com.

