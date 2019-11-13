University of La Verne Adopts Test-Optional Admission Policy

LA VERNE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of La Verne announced today it will no longer require domestic first-time freshmen applicants to submit test scores from the SAT or ACT to qualify for admission to the university. The new admission policy removes artificial barriers that might otherwise prevent qualified students from furthering their educational goals.

The change is in effect for first-time freshmen applying to start in the spring 2020 semester and beyond. University of La Verne joins more than 1,000 accredited four-year colleges across the country that are now test-optional, according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing.

"We are removing standardized tests as an obstacle to admission and freeing students to imagine college opportunities beyond what they might have previously considered possible," University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman said.

The university's admission review process will continue to consider academic achievement in conjunction with a student's unique talents, leadership and service activities, application essay, and letter of recommendation.

All admitted students, regardless of test score submission, will have the opportunity to qualify for merit and need-based scholarship opportunities.

"Submitting a test score can only help students in the scholarship selection process, and will never harm them," said Mary Aguayo, vice president of enrollment management.

A growing body of research suggests that standardized test scores are not predictive of a student's ability to succeed in college. Further, admissions requirements that rely on standardized tests can disadvantage students from lower-income families, who often cannot afford the types of test-preparation programs available to students from wealthier families.

"At the University of La Verne, our students are more than a number," Lieberman said.

For more information, visit laverne.edu/admission/test-optional or contact the Office of Admission at admission@laverne.edu or 909-448-4026.



SOURCE University of La Verne