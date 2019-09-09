09.09.2019 17:20:00

University of Detroit Mercy installs lights at Titan Field

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in nearly 55 years, University of Detroit Mercy's (Detroit Mercy) outdoor varsity athletic teams will play home contests under lights.

Detroit Mercy announces the installation of permanent lighting at Titan Field on the University's McNichols Campus. The LED lights will be unveiled Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., when Detroit Mercy's men's soccer team hosts University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.

The state-of-the-art addition is one of the initiatives in The Campaign for University of Detroit Mercy, a $100-million fundraising effort that supports student scholarships, academic programs, faculty research and facilities. The campaign reached its $100-million goal in January 2019, one year ahead of schedule; it concludes on Dec. 31.

The total cost of the lighting project is $600,000, funded completely through philanthropic gifts from nearly 30 donors.

"I am very thankful to the more than 30 alumni who quickly funded this important project. Our student-athletes are the primary beneficiaries because they will have more options to practice and play," said Antoine M. Garibaldi, president of Detroit Mercy.

Titan Field is home to Detroit Mercy's NCAA Division I varsity men's and women's soccer and men's and women's lacrosse programs. All 17 varsity athletic programs use Titan Field for training and offseason workouts.

The light installation headlines the initial phase of Detroit Mercy's Athletic Village project, an ongoing $2.25-million investment in the University's student-athletes and the community.

This project also illuminates efforts to reposition Detroit Mercy as a top higher education asset that continues to make remarkable strides. These include the Center for Automotive Systems Engineering Education (CASEE) and the Center of Practice & Research in Management & Ethics (PRIME Center).

Lights have not been present at the University's outdoor athletic facilities since 1971. The University has not hosted an outdoor varsity athletic event at night since Nov. 6, 1964, when its football team defeated Virginia Military Institute, 28-7, in its final season as a program.

Detroit Mercy will host several events to celebrate the new lights:

  • Sept. 14, 7 p.m. —Men's soccer team hosts Milwaukee.
  • Sept. 21, 7 p.m. —Men's soccer hosts University of Illinois at Chicago caps Homecoming weekend. Includes special recognition event to honor donors.
  • Sept. 28, 7 p.m. —Women's soccer team debuts under the lights against University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

In all, the Titans will play nine varsity soccer matches under Titan Field's lights in 2019.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-detroit-mercy-installs-lights-at-titan-field-300914163.html

SOURCE University of Detroit Mercy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
15:00
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Gold vor EZB-Sitzung in Wartestellung
11:43
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: SMI - Gelingt der Durchbruch durch die Widerstandszone?
10:43
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:38
Vontobel: derimail - Autocall Step-Down BRCs mit europäischer Barriere
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Grüne verlieren im Sonntagstrend weiter an Boden - Zeitung
Hedgefonds-Manager erwartet die nächste Finanzkrise
AT&T-Aktie steigt kräftig: Elliott-Hedgefonds macht Druck bei AT&T
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag überwiegend freundlich zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich inzwischen wieder etwas höher. Die US-Börsen gehen mit positiven Vorzeichen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog zum Wochenauftakt der Optimismus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB