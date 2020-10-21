University Medical Center and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in New Orleans

University Medical Center New Orleans, a part of LCMC Health, and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care for Humana Medicare members.

Humana’s Medicare Advantage members in the following plans will now have in-network access to University Medical Center:

Humana Gold Plus (HMO)

Humana Gold Choice (PFFS)

Humana Choice (PPO)

Humana LCMC Advantage (HMO)

"We’re proud to welcome Humana Medicare advantage to our insurance network and excited to be able to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to more people in our community,” said Danny Hardman, CEO of University Medical Center.

"We look forward to working with University Medical Center and to the expansion of our Medicare Advantage network in the Greater New Orleans area,” said Matt Berger, Region President - Gulf States Medicare for Humana. "Starting on the first of the year, many of our HMO members will have University Medical Center as an additional in-network option, which is another way that we are providing clinical choice while helping our members achieve and maintain their best health.”

The new agreement will take effect on January 1, 2021.

About University Medical Center

University Medical Center New Orleans, home of the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital, offers advanced medical care and research, while training the next generation of healthcare professionals. As the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Burn Center, University Medical Center plays a vital role in treating southern Louisiana’s most critically injured patients. University Medical Center is part of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes Children’s Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

