Universities Space Research Association Elects KAIST and Seoul National University to Membership

COLUMBIA, Maryland, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and Seoul National University (SNU), two distinguished South Korean universities, have joined the ranks of Universities Space Research Association (USRA), bringing the Association to a total of 113 universities. They were elected by USRA's current university members on May 4, 2020.

The eligibility criteria for USRA membership includes demonstrated significant contributions in space or aerospace research fields by faculty, and a substantial commitment to a course of studies and dissertation research leading to the doctorate in one or more related fields. Members participate in the governance of USRA through the election of members to the USRA Board of Trustees and establishment of the Association's bylaws.

Dr. Jeffrey A, Isaacson, USRA's President and CEO, said, "We are delighted to welcome these renowned universities as members. The expertise they bring broadens our collective strength in space-related science and technology, worldwide. We look forward to their active engagement with, and contributions to, our Association."

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) – Founded in 1971, KAIST is the Republic of Korea's premier science and technology university. Its Satellite Technology Research Center developed Korea's first satellite, in 1992, and has developed, launched, and operated satellites for Earth observation and space science. The KAIST Aerospace Engineering department is planning multiple space missions with CubeSats for laser communications, Earth imaging, atmospheric measurements, and formation flying.

Seoul National University (SNU) – Founded in 1946, SNU has a strong aerospace engineering program, which includes research with interdisciplinary links to space science, propulsion and satellite technology. The Interdisciplinary Program for Space Systems focuses on education and research capabilities in the field of launch vehicles, space materials, satellites and their applications, and space risk. SNU also heads a space education network consisting of domestic universities and research institutes.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities, and conducts other major research and educational programs, under Federal funding. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

