Universities Selected for 2021 Theriogenology Residency Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC), AKC Canine Health Foundation (AKCCHF), and Theriogenology Foundation (TF) are pleased to announce that Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and the University of Florida have been selected through a competitive grant application process to receive residency program funding in 2021 through the AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program.

The AKC, AKCCHF, and TF recognized an unmet need for additional veterinary clinicians with expertise in the field of theriogenology, the branch of veterinary medicine concerned with reproduction - including the physiology and pathology of male and female reproductive systems, and the clinical practice of veterinary obstetrics, gynecology, and andrology. They collaborated to provide funding and support for veterinary residency training with a focus on dogs in all aspects of companion animal reproductive medicine and surgery, canine clinical genetics, health research, and clinical practice. The program has funded training for more than ten veterinary specialists since it started in 2014.

This is the second AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency funded at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. The hospital has a large theriogenology caseload to provide learning opportunities and hands-on experience. The university's three-year master's degree program provides the opportunity for more involved research projects as well as permitting a longer duration of training in clinical theriogenology.

This is the first AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency funded at the University of Florida. The university's two-year residency program provides advanced clinical training focused on canine reproduction, incorporated with comparative species. The university offers collaborative opportunities in canine cardiac and equine genetics research, plus genetics and management of large breeding populations with South Eastern Guide Dogs, Inc.

"The AKC Canine Health Foundation and its donors recognize the importance of supporting the next generation of clinicians and investigators," states CHF Executive Director, Calvin Carpenter, DVM, MBA, DACLAM. "These bright specialists are critical to breeding programs and the health of current and future generations of dogs. As genetic testing options for dogs expand with ongoing technological advances, specialists trained in clinical genetics will be invaluable to help breeders and dog owners make sense of the resulting information."

Funding for the AKC/AKCCHF/TF Small Animal Theriogenology Residency Program has been extended through 2023. To learn more and support the program, visit www.akcchf.org/therio.

About the AKC Canine Health Foundation

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $58 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

About the Theriogenology Foundation

The Theriogenology Foundation is a global resource that supports education and research in reproductive medicine in order to advance our understanding and treatment of inherited and acquired reproductive disease that impact the genetics, breeding, health and longevity of our dogs. For more information, visit www.theriofoundation.org.

