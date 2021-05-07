SMI 11’111 0.0%  SPI 14’259 -0.1%  Dow 34’549 0.9%  DAX 15’197 0.2%  Euro 1.0949 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’999 -0.1%  Gold 1’816 1.7%  Bitcoin 51’117 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9073 -0.6%  Öl 68.3 -0.4% 
07.05.2021 02:00:00

Universities Leverage Latest in Automation to Migrate and Uplift Courses

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Delta, a global leader in education technology (EdTech), has recently announced ground-breaking advancements to its industry-leading course migration product to support educational institutes. Crane (course migration application) transforms and migrates courses in mere days, compared to current market technology that can take weeks and months.

Education providers moving to a new LMS have always had two tasks to contend with:
1) Migrate courses, and;
2) Uplift (transform) courses. The first step has multiple solutions in the market, including Crane, but the second step can often take many months and hundreds of thousands of dollars to complete.

The latest release of Crane includes industry first innovations in intelligent automation, which can now Uplift courses during or after an automated migration. By allowing users to specify a target template, Crane can transform the content to suit the desired layout and structure. Cutting course uplift down to days and still within the industry's most competitive price.

"We noticed our education customers were struggling to migrate and then uplift their courses within an effective delivery timeframe. These delays cost Educational Institutes significant amounts, but more importantly, it affects students and their access to education." said David Mackenzie, Crane Product Owner and Crystal Delta CTO.

Crane's course migration capabilities remain unmatched in the marketplace, with its ability to migrate courses from and to a range of Learning Management Systems (LMS). Educational institutes utilizing popular platforms such as Blackboard, Instructure, and D2L (among others), can now migrate and uplift courses to new learning standards in record time and the most competitive cost in the market. With the latest additions, including a self-service portal, we've proven bulk migrations with uplift, from Blackboard Learn to Blackboard Ultra at 2,500 courses per day.

RMIT University leveraged the solution to accelerate their course migration, delivering hundreds of courses within days. "Our manual course migration project was running behind schedule, and we decided to approach the Crystal Delta team to assist. Crystal Delta's automation delivered migrated courses with consistent quality at high speed, and they completed the migration of courses ahead of the project deadline." stated Tass Katsoulidis, Director of Learning & Teaching Solutions, RMIT University.

The Crane course migration application has migrated thousands of courses for small and large education institutions in Australia, Asia, and the United States.

"We aim to make complex things simple. Education institutes and students of today deserve the right to advanced technology to accelerate the learning experience." mentioned Balaji Baradhazhvar, CEO at Crystal Delta.

Read the full article here. https://crystaldelta.com/ready-to-learn-automated-course-migration-and-transformation-using-crane/

SOURCE Crystal Delta

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

06.05.21 Marktüberblick: Impfstoffhersteller vorbörslich unter Druck
06.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.05.21 Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – An der Quelle / BioNTech – An der Sp(r)itze
06.05.21 Anleger setzen auf Zykliker
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie geht stärker aus dem Handel: Kapitalerhöhung für Mitarbeiterbeteiligungen gescheitert
Dow schliesst fester - Nasdaq auf rotem Terrain -- SMI geht mit kräftigem Gewinn aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'100 Punkten -- Hang Seng letztendlich in Rot
Probleminvestition Gold: Darum sollten Anleger lieber auf den kleinen Bruder Silber setzen
Mike Novogratz sieht Bitcoin bis 2024 auf 500'000 US-Dollar steigen
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst leichter: Verschuldungsgrad wird begrenzt - Warnung vor neuen möglichen Belastungen
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend grün
Daimler-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Nissan wirft milliardenschweres Daimler-Aktienpaket auf den Markt
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Tecentriq als Lungenkrebs-Therapie - Roche-Aktie profitiert
Amazon-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Shop Apotheke steigert operatives Ergebnis fast so stark wie Umsatz - Aktie bricht zum Handelsende ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit