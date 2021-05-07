Universities Leverage Latest in Automation to Migrate and Uplift Courses

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Delta, a global leader in education technology (EdTech), has recently announced ground-breaking advancements to its industry-leading course migration product to support educational institutes. Crane (course migration application) transforms and migrates courses in mere days, compared to current market technology that can take weeks and months.

Education providers moving to a new LMS have always had two tasks to contend with:

1) Migrate courses, and;

2) Uplift (transform) courses. The first step has multiple solutions in the market, including Crane, but the second step can often take many months and hundreds of thousands of dollars to complete.



The latest release of Crane includes industry first innovations in intelligent automation, which can now Uplift courses during or after an automated migration. By allowing users to specify a target template, Crane can transform the content to suit the desired layout and structure. Cutting course uplift down to days and still within the industry's most competitive price.



"We noticed our education customers were struggling to migrate and then uplift their courses within an effective delivery timeframe. These delays cost Educational Institutes significant amounts, but more importantly, it affects students and their access to education." said David Mackenzie, Crane Product Owner and Crystal Delta CTO.

Crane's course migration capabilities remain unmatched in the marketplace, with its ability to migrate courses from and to a range of Learning Management Systems (LMS). Educational institutes utilizing popular platforms such as Blackboard, Instructure, and D2L (among others), can now migrate and uplift courses to new learning standards in record time and the most competitive cost in the market. With the latest additions, including a self-service portal, we've proven bulk migrations with uplift, from Blackboard Learn to Blackboard Ultra at 2,500 courses per day.



RMIT University leveraged the solution to accelerate their course migration, delivering hundreds of courses within days. "Our manual course migration project was running behind schedule, and we decided to approach the Crystal Delta team to assist. Crystal Delta's automation delivered migrated courses with consistent quality at high speed, and they completed the migration of courses ahead of the project deadline." stated Tass Katsoulidis, Director of Learning & Teaching Solutions, RMIT University.

The Crane course migration application has migrated thousands of courses for small and large education institutions in Australia, Asia, and the United States.

"We aim to make complex things simple. Education institutes and students of today deserve the right to advanced technology to accelerate the learning experience." mentioned Balaji Baradhazhvar, CEO at Crystal Delta.

