Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Leads e-Learning Innovation Towards Digitalized Community

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Academics from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia won the Best Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) under the UTM-MOOC project at the International University Carnival on E-Learning (IUCEL) 2021.

The 2021 edition of IUCEL was held on 15 and 16 June 2021, which acted as a platform to promote, explore, and share the best practices and global expertise in e-Learning applications at all levels of learning institutions from all over the world.

UTM-MOOC project with the theme, 'Leading Innovation Towards Digitalized Community' signifies the future-proof practices and innovations that are impactful to the community at large. UTM-MOOC is a web-based distance learning courses for geographically dispersed students and non-students to take their courses flexibly.

New way of learning in UTM

Other robust e-Learning innovations by the University are UTM Open Courseware (OCW), Online Learning Campaign (OLC), Open Distance Learning (ODL) and Micro-credential Courses that cater to different categories of students around the world.

UTM OCW is a site that provides a collection of high quality digital learning materials based on courses offered by the University for free to the world. OCW, which often assists students' online learning, has the learning materials in a complete course format that include lecture notes, lesson plans and exercise questions.

UTM OLC, also a web-based online learning aid, provides a variety of tools for interactive learning. It highlights guidelines, synchronous and asynchronous communication platforms, online examination essentials as well as free software downloads. OLC also provides training resources for online learning service to empower academics.

UTM ODL is a flexible learning program for postgraduate students to learn 100% virtually. Students are tutored by experts on their respective subjects and they will be awarded with qualifications similar to those who are learning on campus. The program is hosted on the open-source Moodle platform.

Micro-credential Course

As the newest innovation by UTM, it offers a smaller set of courses which are designed to provide learners with knowledge, skills, values and competencies in a narrow area of study or practice.

According to UTM Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Datuk Ts. Dr. Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, in accordance with the changing landscape of global education as well as the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2015-2025, UTM will increase its effort to continuously innovate and employ the latest online learning applications together with impactful innovative learning approaches.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

UTM is a leading innovation-driven entrepreneurial research university in engineering, science, and technology located in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Pagoh,Malaysia. It is renowned for being at the forefront of engineering and technological knowledge and expertise. UTM operates based on the core values of Integrity, Synergy, Excellence, and Sustainability. These values guide our practices and embedded in the strategic thrusts that propel the University to greatness. For more information about UTM visit utm.my . For admission inquiry, visit admission.utm.my .

