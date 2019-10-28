+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 18:45:00

Universal Translation Services Offers New, Secure and Innovative Way of Receiving Certified Translation Documents Within Minutes

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Translation Services has built an outstanding reputation for providing remarkable quality certified translation services. What is in great demand are certified translations, often used for immigration purposes. Formerly, certified translations were available by e-mail or hard-copy on-request. Hard copies were sent by the company through mail, which was stressful and not perfectly reliable because of delivery issues by mail carriers. Solving that problem completely, Miami-based Universal Translation Services is now the first company in the United States to deliver certified translations by a digital transfer that is legally binding, trustworthy and able to be sent all over the world. It comes with a certificate of evidence and an easy and secure online check of the original content of the documents. This impressive service is solving many issues and providing an amazing, fast service for its customers.

"We are very happy to make this change and what it means for our valued customers," commented Anita Huisman, General Manager at Universal Translation Services. "Besides the fact that we're open 24/7, this adds a great service for our clients who need urgent certified translations and it removes the past headaches associated with relying on a third party, the postal service. We can now offer our customers same-day delivery of 'hard-copy' certified translations, which we are extremely excited about."

According to the company, they translate into all languages at the most competitive prices in the industry. The company is confident that customers will be happy with this service as it helps them in time-restricted situations.

Universal Translation Services is happy to provide detailed information about how organizations such as government bodies, schools, and immigration agencies are able to accept their new digital certified translations with e-signatures.

To learn more about this, visit https://www.universal-translation-services.com/digital-certified-translation or call 844-938-7267. Quick, live price quotes are available.

Media Contact:
Anita Huisman
Phone: 1-844-938-7267
Email: info@universal-translation-services.com

