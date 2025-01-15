Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aperam Aktie [Valor: 12239230 / ISIN: LU0569974404]
Universal Stainless and Alloys Products Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Aperam

Aperam
24.73 CHF -38.66%
Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Universal Stainless and Alloys Products Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Aperam

15-Jan-2025 / 22:29 CET/CEST

Universal Stainless and Alloys Products Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Aperam


Luxembourg 15th, January 2025 (22:30 CET) - Aperam S.A. (Aperam), a global leader in stainless, specialty steel solutions and recycling, and Universal Stainless, a premier supplier in the aerospace and industrial sectors in the USA, are pleased to announce that the stockholders of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:USAP) (“Universal” or the “Company”) have voted at a special meeting of Universal stockholders to approve the Company’s pending acquisition by Aperam S.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement governing the proposed acquisition, Universal stockholders are entitled to receive $45.00 per share in cash for every share of Universal common stock they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

At the Special Meeting, approximately 99% of the shares voted were voted in favor of the merger, which represented approximately 68% of the total outstanding shares of Universal common stock as of November 22, 2024, the record date for the Special Meeting.

Assuming the fulfillment of remaining closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025.

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in four primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling and Renewables.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).  For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products


Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, established in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. Universal's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, energy, and heavy equipment manufacturing. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.

 

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com
 Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2068593  15-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

