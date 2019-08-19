19.08.2019 22:30:00

Universal Security Instruments Reports First-Quarter Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The Company reported sales rose approximately 7.3% to $4,343,291 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, versus $4,045,996 for the comparable period of last year.   The Company reported a net loss of $608,954, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $438,833, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

"The primary reason for the higher loss was an increase in Joint Venture loss and higher interest expense in the amount of $148,482. Additionally, the Company's gross margins were lower compared to the comparable quarter due to the impact of tariffs," said Harvey Grossblatt, President and CEO.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer (through its Hong Kong Joint Venture) and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 50-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms.  For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, our Hong Kong Joint Venture's respective ability to maintain operating profitability, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and our Hong Kong Joint Venture and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements.  We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.  We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

 

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2019


2018

Sales

$4,343,291


$4,045,996





Net loss:

(608,954)


(438,833)

     Net loss per share – basic and diluted

(0.26)


(0.19)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

     Basic and diluted          

 

2,312,887


 

2,312,887

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)


ASSETS



June 30, 2019


June 30, 2018

Cash

$223,598


$77,072





Accounts receivable and amount due from factor

2,493,998


2,551,794

Inventory

7,487,800


5,863,773

Prepaid expense

130,163


223,856





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

10,335,559


8,716,495





INVESTMENT IN HONG KONG JOINT VENTURE

7,923,355


9,390,105

PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSET– NET

518,425


86,625

OTHER ASSETS

4,000


4,000

TOTAL ASSETS

$18,781,339


$18,197,225


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Line of credit – factor

$1,695,381


$1,204,399

Short-term portion of lease obligation

162,906


-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,016,987


4,946,391

Accrued liabilities

506,945


120,702

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

8,382,219


6,271,492





LONG TERM LEASE OBLIGATION

283,784


-





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




       Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized 
       20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 
       at June 30, 2019 and 2018

 

23,129


 

23,129

Additional paid-in capital

12,885,841


12,885,841

Accumulated Deficit

(3,255,820)


(1,737,713)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

462,186


754,476

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

10,115,336


11,925,733

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$18,781,339


$18,197,225

 

Contact:  Harvey Grossblatt, CEO   
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
410-363-3000, Ext. 224
or
Don Hunt, Jeff Lambert
Lambert, Edwards & Associates, Inc.
616-233-0500

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-security-instruments-reports-first-quarter-results-300903763.html

SOURCE Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

