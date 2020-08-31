31.08.2020 02:39:00

Universal Music Group Sets Record With Nine Of Top 10 Albums On Billboard 200

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, established a new record today by placing nine of the Top 10 albums in the Billboard 200, only the fourth time that's occurred in the chart's 64-year history. UMG is responsible for all four of those instances.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG said, "UMG's unprecedented track record on the album chart is a direct result of our long-term commitment to our artists—providing them with the best resources and expertise the industry has to offer. Behind each of these incredible albums are teams of dedicated employees, partners and entrepreneurs who are guided by a shared passion for helping artists achieve their full creative and commercial potential—and I salute all of them."

The Billboard 200 for the week of August 21 to August 27, features UMG-released albums at the top three positions, as well as numbers five through 10 – with folklore by Taylor Swift (Republic Records) at No. 1; Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon by Pop Smoke (Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic) at No. 2; Legends Never Die by Juice WRLD (Grade A/Interscope) at No. 3; King's Disease by Nas (Mass Appeal/Caroline) at No. 5; My Turn by Lil Baby (Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global/Motown) at No. 6; Pray 4 Love by Rod Wave (Alamo/Geffen) at No. 7; Blame it on Baby by DaBaby (SCMG/Interscope) at No. 8; Imploding the Mirage by The Killers (Island) at No. 9; and Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone (Republic) at No. 10.

Republic Records represents three albums, including No. 1 and No. 2; Interscope Geffen A&M charted three albums, including No. 3; Capitol Music Group accounts for two albums and Island Records accounted for one.

This is the first time in 2020 when a single company is responsible for nine of the Top 10. UMG first achieved this feat during the chart week-ended November 30, 2013.  The second time occurred in the chart week ended September 29, 2018, and the third time was on the chart week ended November 17, 2018.

About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-music-group-sets-record-with-nine-of-top-10-albums-on-billboard-200-301120781.html

SOURCE Universal Music Group

