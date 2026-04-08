Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’790 -1.5%  SPI 17’855 -1.5%  Dow 46’584 -0.2%  DAX 22’922 -1.1%  Euro 0.9251 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’633 -1.1%  Gold 4’706 1.2%  Bitcoin 55’810 1.6%  Dollar 0.7976 0.0%  Öl 103.6 -5.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktie im Fokus: Sammelklage gegen NVIDIA - Angeblich verheimlichte Krypto-Umsätze
USA und Iran vereinbaren Waffenruhe - Strasse von Hormus wird geöffnet
ETF Compass 2026: Das brachte das erste Quartal
Deutsche Bank bullish: Diese Biotech-Aktie soll enormes Kurspotenzial haben
Klumpenrisiko: Warum ein Portfolio mit wenigen ETFs effizienter sein kann
Suche...

Universal Music Aktie 113742301 / NL0015000IY2

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.04.2026 03:28:13

Universal Music Group Confirms Pershing Square Proposal

Universal Music
17.80 CHF 13.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG.AS, UNVGY, UMGNF), the Dutch-American music-based entertainment company, confirmed that it has received an unsolicited and non-binding proposal from Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.

The company stated that it will review the proposal in line with its fiduciary duties and carefully assess its implications for shareholders, employees, artists, songwriters, and other stakeholders.

The Board of Directors expressed full confidence in UMG's strategy and in the leadership of Sir Lucian Grainge along with the company's management team. UMG added that it will not provide further comment on the proposal until the Board has completed its review.

Earlier today, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. announced that it has submitted a non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG") to acquire all outstanding shares of UMG through a business combination transaction.

In the Transaction, UMG will merge with Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. and the newly merged company will become a Nevada corporation, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Pershing expects the transaction to close by year-end. UMG shareholders will receive a total of 9.4 billion euros in cash or 5.05 per share euros and 0.77 shares of New UMG stock for each share of UMG held. The total consideration package of cash and stock is estimated at 30.40 euros per share, representing a 78% premium to UMG's stock price.

UMG.AS closed Tuesday's regular trading at EUR 19.06, up EUR 1.95 or 11.40%.

Nachrichten zu Universal Music

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?