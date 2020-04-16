+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.04.2020 22:15:00

Universal Insurance Holdings Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable May 21, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Credit Suisse Group AG / Julius Baer Group / Partners Group Hldg. AG / UBS Group AG 52826788 69.00 % 15.00 %
Activision Blizzard Inc. / Electronic Arts Inc. / Nvidia Corp. 52826789 69.00 % 13.50 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 52826778 59.00 % 10.00 %

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 18 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Universal Insurance Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten