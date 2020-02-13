|
13.02.2020 22:15:00
Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Monday, March 2, 2020. The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Wirecard AG
|52198308
|50.00 %
|10.17 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|52198284
|55.00 %
|8.20 %
|OC Oerlikon N / Swatch Group I
|52198317
|65.00 %
|8.00 %
Conference Call and Webcast
- Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET
- U.S Dial-in Number: (855) 752-6647
- International: (503) 343-6667
- Participant code: 4299054
- Listen to live webcast and view presentation: UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com
- Replay of the call will be available on the UVE website and by phone at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406 using the participant code: 4299054 through March 18, 2020
About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 18 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005525/en/
Nachrichten zu Universal Insurance Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.19
|Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.08.19
|Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
29.07.19
|Ausblick: Universal Insurance legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.19
|Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
22.04.19
|Ausblick: Universal Insurance zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.03.19
|Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.02.19
|Ausblick: Universal Insurance gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.18
|Ausblick: Universal Insurance legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)