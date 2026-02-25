Universal Health Services Aktie 982101 / US9139031002
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
25.02.2026 22:28:36
Universal Health Services, Inc. Q4 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $445.94 million, or $7.06 per share. This compares with $332.39 million, or $4.96 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $371.39 million or $5.88 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $4.486 billion from $4.113 billion last year.
Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $445.94 Mln. vs. $332.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.06 vs. $4.96 last year. -Revenue: $4.486 Bln vs. $4.113 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Universal Health Services Inc.
|
24.02.26
|Ausblick: Universal Health Services stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Universal Health Services-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Universal Health Services von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
16.02.26