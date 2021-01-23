SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

23.01.2021 02:19:00

Universal Credit now available for all your personal loan needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Credit today announced the launch of a new online platform that offers affordable credit to consumers. Universal Credit provides customers with access to personal loans up to $25,000 with fixed rates, predictable payments, and no prepayment penalties. The platform is designed to make getting a loan simple.

"Our mission is to provide customers with easy online access to the money they need, quickly. We know life can be unpredictable and we want to help people access credit when they need it most," said Eugene Hsu, Head of Product Management for Universal Credit.

Universal Credit uses best-in-class technology to help customers get personal loans quickly and securely. The entire process – from checking their rate to receiving the funds – is entirely online and can be done from any smartphone, tablet, or computer. Funds are sent directly to the customer's account within a day of clearing any verifications, which means the personal loan can be put to work quickly.

A personal loan through Universal Credit can be used for almost anything -- paying off high-interest credit cards, consolidating debt into one easy monthly payment, making a large purchase, improving a home, and more.

Universal Credit began offering access to personal loans in late 2020. Personal loans are now available through the Universal Credit website for U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are at least 18 years old. Universal Credit does not facilitate loans to residents of the District of Columbia, Iowa, or West Virginia.

About Universal Credit

Universal Credit is a new online platform that helps consumers access personal loans with fixed rates, predictable payments, and no prepayment penalties. Universal Credit is based in San Francisco, California. Personal loans are issued by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and Blue Ridge Bank, a Nationally Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-credit-now-available-for-all-your-personal-loan-needs-301213500.html

SOURCE Universal Credit

