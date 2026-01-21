Universal Aktie 980983 / US9134561094
21.01.2026 23:52:26
Universal Appoints Anubhav Mittal As Chief Financial Officer
(RTTNews) - Universal Corporation (UVV) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Anubhav Mittal as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 17, 2026, following the completion of its previously announced CFO search.
Mittal succeeds Johan C. Kroner, who will retire from the CFO role on that date and remain with the company as a senior vice president until July 1, 2026, to support a smooth transition.
Most recently, he served as CFO of ADM Nutrition, an approximately $8 billion business within Archer Daniels Midland, and previously held senior finance and M&A roles at ADM and the Kellogg Company.
UVV closed trading on Wednesday at $55.03 up $0.59 or 1.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
