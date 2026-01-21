Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’157 -0.1%  SPI 18’206 0.0%  Dow 49’077 1.2%  DAX 24’561 -0.6%  Euro 0.9297 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’883 -0.2%  Gold 4’831 1.4%  Bitcoin 71’535 2.6%  Dollar 0.7957 0.7%  Öl 65.3 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Urlaub finanzieren mit ETFs - sinnvoll oder riskant?
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
Deutsche Börse will Allfunds kaufen - Aktie kaum bewegt
VW-Aktie steigt kräftig: Cashflow- und Liquiditätsprognosen deutlich übertroffen
Netflix-Aktie nach starker Ergebnisverbesserung trotzdem klar schwächer
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Universal Aktie 980983 / US9134561094

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.01.2026 23:52:26

Universal Appoints Anubhav Mittal As Chief Financial Officer

Universal
47.00 EUR 0.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Universal Corporation (UVV) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Anubhav Mittal as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 17, 2026, following the completion of its previously announced CFO search.

Mittal succeeds Johan C. Kroner, who will retire from the CFO role on that date and remain with the company as a senior vice president until July 1, 2026, to support a smooth transition.

Most recently, he served as CFO of ADM Nutrition, an approximately $8 billion business within Archer Daniels Midland, and previously held senior finance and M&A roles at ADM and the Kellogg Company.

UVV closed trading on Wednesday at $55.03 up $0.59 or 1.08 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Universal Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Universal Corp.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

21.01.26 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
21.01.26 SMI-Anleger drücken weiter auf Verkaufsknopf
21.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Weiter abwärts
20.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
20.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’683.67 19.66 UFLBSU
Short 13’955.45 13.86 SJLB4U
Short 14’477.39 8.96 SY6B1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’156.81 21.01.2026 17:31:36
Long 12’613.33 19.95 SYWB0U
Long 12’306.54 13.72 S6EBMU
Long 11’797.58 8.99 S79B6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Energiekonzern nimmt Wertkorrektur auf Kohlekraftwerk Wilhelmshaven vor
Hypoport-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Transaktionsvolumen legt 2025 trotz schwachem Schlussquartal zu
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Outperform-Bewertung durch Bernstein Research
Zollsorgen: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich mit starken Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen schwächer
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch
Kraft Heinz-Aktie im freien Fall: Potenzieller Berkshire-Exit setzt unter Druck
DocMorris-Aktie rutscht ab: Unternehmen wächst 2025 zweistellig in Lokalwährungen - EBITDA-Ausblick tiefer

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:20 DAVOS/ROUNDUP 3/Doch keine Zölle: Trump und 'das große, schöne Stück Eis'
23:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Volkswagen auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 110 Euro
22:56 DAVOS/ROUNDUP 2/Doch keine Zölle: Trump und 'das große, schöne Stück Eis'
22:28 Klingbeil nach Zoll-Rückzieher: Nicht zu früh freuen
22:26 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Klar erholt - Hoffnung auf Grönland-Lösung
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Klar erholt - Hoffnung auf Grönland-Lösung
22:13 Rutte bestätigt Trumps Angaben zu Grönland-Abkommen
22:10 WDH: 'Aktenzeichen XY...' sucht Hinweise auf Sparkassen-Coup
22:08 Trump: Grönland-Übereinkunft wäre 'für immer'
22:08 'Aktenzeichen XY...' sucht Hinweise auf Sparkassen-Coup