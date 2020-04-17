Univar Solutions and ExxonMobil team up to support safety measures at TSA locations across the United States

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today it has worked closely with ExxonMobil to help support the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in its recent efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of TSA Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) and passengers in airports across the nation as a result of the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

ExxonMobil provided thousands of gallons of isopropyl alcohol (IPA) to Univar Solutions, a key ingredient in many disinfectant and sanitizer products. Univar Solutions blended, packaged and delivered the urgently needed products to a TSA warehouse location for further distribution to domestic airports. This helps TSA maintain workplace safety in spite of COVID-19 related shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning solvents.

"Univar Solutions is an essential company that is supplying critical products, services, and solutions during an unprecedented time," said Mark Fisher, president of USA and Canada. "With this type of greater societal impact, we're working closely with suppliers, customers, and the necessary government authorities to manage shipments and help minimize disruptions to ensure safe, reliable chemicals and ingredients supply for customers across the world."

"We are proud to join with Univar Solutions to expedite the delivery of isopropyl alcohol to TSA, helping to ensure workplace safety for their security personnel in airports across the country," said Loic Vivier, senior vice president, ExxonMobil Chemical Company. "ExxonMobil is committed to doing our part to support the COVID-19 response effort."

With a vast global supply chain network that is supported by world-class suppliers, customers can rely on Univar Solutions as a dependable partner.

"I want to thank ExxonMobil for quickly supplying the IPA needed for Univar Solutions to complete this shipment," said Fisher. "This product is high in demand and it's our ability to secure supply combined with our turnkey solutions that allows us to immediately meet our customers' needs. We were able to blend, individually package, label, and ship product all under one roof. We all came together to overcome this global challenge through the combination of Univar Solutions' custom blending and packaging services with ExxonMobil's innovative expertise and they have proven to be the winning combination needed to support safety measures at TSA locations across the United States."

Univar Solutions has a proven record of maintaining continuity during adverse conditions due to its depth and breadth of expertise and industry-leading sourcing options from around the world.

"As part of our core values, Univar Solutions is a place that is serious about safety, where people matter and we are valuable to others, so we do what we say and together we win," added Fisher. "What we are doing really matters and it is great to be here for our customers and suppliers during this challenging time."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-and-exxonmobil-team-up-to-support-safety-measures-at-tsa-locations-across-the-united-states-301042576.html

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.