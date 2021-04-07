Unity One Credit Union delivers an enhanced digital experience with Finastra

Fusion Digital Banking enables Unity One's members to Think Outside the BankTM

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that Unity One Credit Union — headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and with branches in Kansas and Minnesota — has gone live on Finastra's Fusion Digital Banking. Now members will have the ability to access all aspects of their banking relationship, through a single, seamless, and easy-to-use digital banking channel.

"At Unity One, our motto is 'Think Outside the Bank,' and a robust digital channel is the single most important factor in serving our members on their terms — anywhere, anytime," said Gary Williams, CEO, Unity One. "With Fusion Digital Banking, we are able to offer our members the same personalized, high-end experience they are accustomed to through our branch and other service channels."

With Fusion Digital Banking, Unity One is able to provide its members with innovative digital services that let them bank the way they want with a fast, frictionless, easy-to-use and highly customizable digital experience. The credit union is further enhancing its digital channel with Allied Bill Payment, through Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud developer platform and marketplace for financial solutions, to pay and manage bills from the digital application. With a high level of personalization, greater convenience, and access to funds and services, the credit union's members will enjoy all of the benefits of the branch in their pocket.

"Unity One is truly committed to its members and to the communities it serves and providing modern digital banking capabilities is a further demonstration of that commitment," said Chris Zingo, SVP and GM of Americas Field Operations, Finastra. "Fusion Digital Banking will allow the credit union to serve its members better across a large geography, and appeal to existing and new members, including the unbanked and underbanked. Fusion Digital Banking will be a virtual advocate for Unity One's members, removing barriers and making access to banking easy."

