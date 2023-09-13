Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.09.2023 20:30:00

UnitedLex Appoints Technology Veteran, James Schellhase, as New CEO

Founder Dan Reed moves up to Chairman of the Board to focus on client advocacy, strategy and innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces the appointment of James Schellhase as Chief Executive Officer, only the second CEO since the company’s founding in 2006. Founder and current CEO Dan Reed will move into the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors, succeeding Rodney Rogers. This new leadership brings an added dimension to the company’s already industry-leading approach to legal modernization and will accelerate its ability to deliver demonstrable value to its global clients.

"Expanding UnitedLex leadership into a collaborative unit of Chairman and CEO will bring fresh energy to fuel strategic moves and intensify focus on client advocacy in an entirely differentiated way,” said Reed. "I look forward to being out in the market even more, co-creating, refining, and expanding solutions hand-in-hand with the general counsel community.”

Schellhase is a seasoned technology executive and operational leader with a strong track record of bringing data solutions to market that help clients mitigate risk, improve productivity, and increase profitability. He comes to UnitedLex from Breakwater Solutions, where he also served as CEO. With a long track record of success leading technology companies, he previously served as Executive Chairman of McCarthyFinch and CEO of DiscoverReady, after spending a decade in various leadership positions at IBM. His philosophy that data is a strategic business enabler, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, aligns with UnitedLex’s mission to empower legal stakeholders through modern service delivery built on practical, trusted AI capabilities and legal expertise.

"Our belief in ingenuity is unwavering, and I am thrilled that we were able to find a new CEO who shares that same conviction,” said Reed who transitions after 16 years as founder and CEO. "James’ passion for the impact data can have on legal matches well with mine and that of our leadership team as we execute on our vision and drive our innovation strategy forward.” The move comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement that it allocated $10 million to cultivate next generation, AI-centric solutions in its innovation incubator.

UnitedLex empowers legal organizations to grow and build competitive advantage through data and innovation. In 16 years, the company has grown from five employees to more than 3,000 across 17 offices in 26 global jurisdictions. The company’s more than 600 clients include 25 percent of the Fortune 100 that have a combined $2 trillion in revenue.

"I am excited to join a company known for challenging the status quo in an industry that is steeped in tradition,” noted Schellhase. "UnitedLex is strategically positioned not only for accelerated growth, but also to influence transformative change. I look forward to continuing Dan’s mission to evangelize legal modernization.”

Schellhase’s appointment as CEO also allows Reed to succeed long-time Chairman of the Board Rodney Rogers. "Having served as the company’s chair alongside Dan for nearly 16 years, it has been extremely gratifying to be a part of the company’s success story and its game-changing impact on both legal and business,” said Rogers. "UnitedLex is perfectly placed to lead the industry at a critical inflection point, with Dan ascending to a role where he can double-down on solving complex client needs, and James on board to lead in all areas of the company.”

To learn more about UnitedLex, visit www.unitedlex.com.

About UnitedLex
UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

Media Inquiries
Susan Hammann
Director of Strategic Communications
press@unitedlex.com



