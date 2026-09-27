United Steelworkers Union Condemns Starbucks Plan To Close 250 North American Stores

(RTTNews) - The United Steelworkers union or USW condemned Starbucks' (SBUX) decision to close approximately 250 stores across North America, calling the move another example of a profitable multinational company prioritizing profits over workers.

The coffee chain announced that the closures, which could begin as early as this week, represent about 1% of its North American coffeehouse portfolio. While no USW-represented Starbucks locations have been identified for closure, the union said it is concerned about the potential impact on baristas and their families in both Canada and the United States.

The store closures are part of Starbucks' previously announced "Back to Starbucks" strategy. On September 22, 2026, the company's board approved additional actions under the plan following a review of its North American store network.

Starbucks said it will shut down approximately 1% of its more than 18,000 coffeehouses in North America that do not meet the brand's expectations for customer experience and financial performance. The company expects most of the closures to be completed by the end of fiscal 2026.

The initiative is expected to generate roughly $300 million in restructuring charges, including about $200 million in cash expenses primarily related to lease exit costs and employee separation benefits. The remaining $100 million will consist of non-cash charges associated with asset disposals and impairments at company-operated stores.

The closure program has also prompted Starbucks to revise its store growth outlook. The company now expects approximately 440 net new company-operated and licensed store openings globally during fiscal 2026, down from its previous forecast of 600 to 650 net new openings.

Starbucks said the reduction reflects the planned North American closures and will be partially offset by stronger expansion in international markets. Despite the move, the company said it continues to see significant long-term growth opportunities in North America and is developing a pipeline of new coffeehouse locations.

The USW noted that the latest announcement follows another significant round of Starbucks store closures last year and said it remains concerned about the effect of the company's restructuring efforts on employees.