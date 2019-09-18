United Steelworkers Ratify New Contract with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

CHALK RIVER, ON, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Marty Warren, Ontario/Atlantic Director of the United Steelworkers union (USW), announced Wednesday that technicians and technologists at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories have ratified a new collective agreement that includes wage increases, a new salary grid allowing for more progressive career development and several improvements in working conditions.

"This is an agreement that recognizes the unique skills of these 530 workers," said Warren. "Not only will it mean better retention of existing employees, but the value of a good union contract also means attracting new talent in the future."

The Chalk River facility, about 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa, was owned and operated by the crown corporation Atomic Energy of Canada Limited. It is still government-owned but, since 2014, it has been operated by a consortium of private companies under the banner Canadian Nuclear Laboratories.

Members of USW Local 1568 approved the settlement, reached with the involvement of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

Details of the new contract include salary increases of 7.52 per cent over 39 months, a $1,000 signing bonus, increases in shift premiums and other improvements.

"CNL is one of the most important industries in the area," said Warren. "A good contract improves stability and is good news for the entire community."

The United Steelworkers union represents more than 225,000 men and women working in every sector of Canada's economy.

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)