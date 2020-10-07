+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
07.10.2020 10:45:00

United States Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market 2020: Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) has Started to Play an Important Role

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 United States Utility-Scale Energy Storage Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a current look at the utility-scale energy storage market in the United States amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

The report captures the growth drivers, restraints, market trends, market share by installed capacity, market share by planned additions by project status, market share by cumulative installed capacity by project size, market share by cumulative installed capacity by application, cumulative installed capacity applications in main regions, cumulative installed capacity by chemistry, utility-scale battery energy storage systems cost estimates, competitive landscape, and forecasts to 2026.

Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) has started to play an important role in the U.S power system in recent years. The market is projected to experience a high growth rate during the next seven years driven by increasing renewable energy deployment, decreasing capital cost of lithium-ion batteries, the use of BESS for transmission and distribution upgrades, expansion deferral, and rising interest in BESS for resiliency.

This study covers front-of-the-meter, utility-scale BESS that charges (or collects energy) from the grid or a power plant and then discharges that energy later to provide electricity or other grid services when needed.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the U.S. utility-scale energy storage systems market along with competitive analysis for the base year 2019. Revenue figures represent revenues generated from the sale of BESS. A BESS is integrated by battery modules, onboard sensors, control components, and an inverter. Installed capacity figures represent the nameplate capacity in terms of megawatts (MW) of BESS installed in the United States. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.

This study captures the following information on the utility-scale energy storage systems market:

  • Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue and Installed Capacity Forecasts (2019-2026)
  • Growth Drivers & Restraints
  • Market Data
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Methodology

III. Market Segmentation

IV. COVID-19 Pandemic

V. Executive Summary

VI. Market Drivers
a. Increasing Renewable Energy Deployment
b. Decreasing Capital Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries
c. Incentives to Utility-Scale BESS
d. Use of BESS for Transmission and Distribution Upgrade and Expansion Deferral
e. Rising Interest in Battery Storage for Resiliency

VII. Market Restraints
a. Barriers to BESS Participation in the Wholesale Electricity Market
b. Impact of COVID-19
c. Safety Related Issues
d. Trade War with China

VIII. Market Trends
a. Increasing Energy Density
b. Fully-assembled, Modular BESS.
c. The Roll of Utilities as Project Developers
d. Aggregated Customer-sited Storage
e. Advances in Software and Control Systems
f. TDUs Owning Energy Storage
g. Electric Vehicles Creates Spillover Effects in the Market

IX. Market Data
a. Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast
b. Revenue Forecast
c. Installed Capacity Planned Additions
d. Cumulative Installed Capacity by State
e. Cumulative Installed Capacity by Project Size
f. Cumulative Installed Capacity by Application
g. Cumulative Installed Capacity by Chemistry
h. Cost Analysis

X. Regional Analysis

XI. Competitive Structure
a. Industry Structure
b. Market Share by Ownership
c. Market Share by Installed Capacity
d. Annual Additional Capacity by Company
e. Competitive Factors.
f. Quotes from the Industry on the Competitive Structure

Companies Mentioned

  • FlexGen Power Systems Inc
  • Fluence Corp Ltd.
  • LG Chem Ltd
  • NEC Energy Solutions Inc.
  • NextEra Energy Inc.
  • Renewable Energy Systems Ltd (RES America)
  • Tesla Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7btn9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-utility-scale-energy-storage-market-2020-utility-scale-battery-energy-storage-systems-bess-has-started-to-play-an-important-role-301147527.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 232.50
2.11 %
Givaudan 4’025.00
1.11 %
The Swatch Grp 220.80
0.87 %
Part Grp Hldg 849.20
0.81 %
LafargeHolcim 42.87
0.42 %
SGS 2’432.00
-0.69 %
CS Group 9.56
-0.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.90
-0.94 %
Zurich Insur Gr 323.20
-1.46 %
Swiss Re 69.62
-1.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:20
SMI-Anleger agieren vorsichtig
05:59
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neue Long-Chance am EMA50? / ABB – Neues Kaufsignal in Kürze?
06.10.20
Vontobel: Impfstoff Hoffnungsträger: Wer ist der «One Star»?
06.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Geberit AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
06.10.20
Interest Rate Differentials and the Demand for US Dollar
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Nachfrage nach Akkus und Batterien: Diese Unternehmen können profitieren
Trump will Stimulus-Gespräche vorerst stoppen
Santhera-Aktie stürzt ab: Santhera verabschiedet sich nach enttäuschenden Daten von DMD-Medikament
BioNTech-Aktie beflügelt: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech startet
CureVac macht Tempo: CureVac-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek über Corona-Impfstoff & Co.
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Logitech-Aktien nach Berichten zu Apple unter starkem Verkaufsdruck
Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab - Aktie legt deutlich zu
Molecular Partners sieht Wirksamkeit von COVID-19-DARPin durch Daten gestützt - Aktie legt zu
US-Börsen nach Trump-Entscheidung tief im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nahe Vortagesschluss -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Wochenmitte seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. An den asiatischen Märkten konnten sich Anleger am Mittwoch nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB