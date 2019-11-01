United States Tire Industry Monthly Tire Shipment Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 The "U.S. Tire Industry Monthly Tire Shipment Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Monthly Tire Shipment Report presents the total U.S. Tire Industry statistics for Passenger, Light Truck, and Truck & Bus tires on a monthly basis. The report is based on information provided by member companies that represent over 80% of the U.S. tire market, with estimates of non-member activities.



The Preliminary Report is released around 7th working day after the closure of the reporting month, with preliminary estimations for the OE and Replacement shipments as year over year percentage changes.



The Full Report is released around 37 calendar days after the closure of the reporting month. Within each tire category, the Full Report features total and radial breakout for Industry OE shipments to original equipment vehicle manufacturers; Industry Replacement shipments to all segments of the tire aftermarket; tire exports; tire production; US tire imports as reported by US Government.



Both reports are delivered by email only (PDF file). The annual subscription fee covers 12 monthly releasing of the Preliminary Report and the Full Report.



A subscriber to the publication may share the publication internally within the company purchasing the subscription. However, each distinct business entity in a geographic region must purchase its own subscription, regardless of an existing business relationship (subsidiary, parent or sibling company relationship) with a subscriber. For example, if the U.S. office of a financial services firm purchases a publication subscription, that entity may not share that subscription with a second office of the financial services firm outside of the U.S. Instead, the second office would need to purchase its own subscription to the publication for its use.

Key Topics Covered:



I Total Shipment Activity Summary

II Passenger Tire Shipments

III Light Truck Tire Shipments

IV Truck & Bus Tire Shipments

Companies Mentioned



Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Double Coin North America (CMA) LLC

GITI Tire ( USA ). Ltd.

). Ltd. Hankook Tire America Corporation

Kumho Tire U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Michelin North America , Inc.

, Inc. Pirelli Tire North America

Sailun Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas, Inc.

Yokohama Tire Corporation

