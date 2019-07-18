|
18.07.2019 11:15:00
United States Shrimp Markets 2019-2024 by Shrimp Source, Domestic Production and Imports, Species, Product Categories, Distribution Channel
DUBLIN, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S.(United States) shrimp market reached a volume of more than 747 Kilo Tons in 2018
The country represents the second largest consumer of shrimps after China. In the US, shrimps also represent one of the most consumed seafood accounting for around 25%-30% of the entire seafood market in the country. The majority of the shrimp supply in the US is imported from South Asian and Latin American countries to meet its rapidly growing demand.
The consumption of shrimps in the US has been increasing in recent years driven by its numerous health benefits. Shrimps are rich in astaxanthin, a component of algae that helps in preventing various chronic health diseases. Astaxanthin is also good for brain and heart health. It prevents damage to brain cells and increases the levels of good HDL cholesterol. Shrimps are also low in carbohydrates and calories, rich in protein and packed with nutrients which makes it perfect for health and diet conscious consumers. A particular trend in the US market is an increasing consumer demand for value added and convenient shrimp products, this includes lightly preserved products, products that require no or minimal cooking time such as ready-to eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-serve shrimps, hygienically prepared and attractively packed products, etc.
Looking forward, the market volume is expected to reach 862 Kilo Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2024.
Market Summary:
- On the basis of shrimp source, the market has been segmented into farmed shrimp and wild shrimp. Farmed shrimps currently dominate the market.
- The US shrimp market is currently dependent upon imports.
- Based on the species, the market has been segmented as penaeus vannamei, penaeus monodon, macrobrachium rosenbergii and others. Penaeus vannamei currently accounts for the highest share.
- The market has also been segmented on the basis of category as peeled, shell-on, cooked, breaded and others.
- On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels and restaurants, online stores and others.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the United States shrimp market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of shrimp source?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of domestic production and imports?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of various species?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of product categories?
- What is the breakup of the United States shrimp market on the basis of distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the United States shrimp market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the United States shrimp market?
- What is the structure of the United States shrimp market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the United States shrimp market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Shrimp Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Farmed Shrimp and Wild Shrimp
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Global Farmed Shrimp Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Production Breakup by Region
6.4 Consumption Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Species
6.6 Market Breakup by Shrimp Size
6.7 Market Forecast
7 United States Shrimp Industry
7.1 United States Shrimp Industry as a Part of the Seafood Industry
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Market Performance
7.4 Market Breakup by Shrimp Source
7.5 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports
7.6 Market Breakup by Species
7.7 Market Breakup by Product Categories
7.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.9 Market Forecast
7.10 SWOT Analysis
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Strengths
7.10.3 Weaknesses
7.10.4 Opportunities
7.10.5 Threats
7.11 Value Chain Analysis
7.11.1 Overview
7.11.2 Shrimp Harvesting
7.11.3 Commercial Fisherman
7.11.4 Auction
7.11.5 Peeling/Pre-processing
7.11.6 Large Scale Industrial Processing
7.11.7 Distribution
7.11.8 Retail Market
7.11.9 Institutional Market
7.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
7.12.1 Overview
7.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.12.4 Degree of Competition
7.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
7.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
7.13 Price Analysis
7.14 Key Success and Risk Factors for Shrimp Industry
8 Market Breakup by Shrimp Source
8.1 Farmed
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Wild
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports
9.1 Domestic Production
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Imports
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Species
10.1 Penaeus Vannamei
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Penaeus Monodon
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Macrobrachium Rosenbergii
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Product Categories
11.1 Peeled
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Shell-on
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Cooked
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Breaded
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
12.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Convenience Stores
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Hotels and Restaurants
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Online Stores
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Others
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmji6f
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
