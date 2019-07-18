United States Shrimp Markets 2019-2024 by Shrimp Source, Domestic Production and Imports, Species, Product Categories, Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Shrimp Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S.(United States) shrimp market reached a volume of more than 747 Kilo Tons in 2018

The country represents the second largest consumer of shrimps after China. In the US, shrimps also represent one of the most consumed seafood accounting for around 25%-30% of the entire seafood market in the country. The majority of the shrimp supply in the US is imported from South Asian and Latin American countries to meet its rapidly growing demand.

The consumption of shrimps in the US has been increasing in recent years driven by its numerous health benefits. Shrimps are rich in astaxanthin, a component of algae that helps in preventing various chronic health diseases. Astaxanthin is also good for brain and heart health. It prevents damage to brain cells and increases the levels of good HDL cholesterol. Shrimps are also low in carbohydrates and calories, rich in protein and packed with nutrients which makes it perfect for health and diet conscious consumers. A particular trend in the US market is an increasing consumer demand for value added and convenient shrimp products, this includes lightly preserved products, products that require no or minimal cooking time such as ready-to eat, ready-to-cook or ready-to-serve shrimps, hygienically prepared and attractively packed products, etc.

Looking forward, the market volume is expected to reach 862 Kilo Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:

On the basis of shrimp source, the market has been segmented into farmed shrimp and wild shrimp. Farmed shrimps currently dominate the market.

The US shrimp market is currently dependent upon imports.

Based on the species, the market has been segmented as penaeus vannamei, penaeus monodon, macrobrachium rosenbergii and others. Penaeus vannamei currently accounts for the highest share.

The market has also been segmented on the basis of category as peeled, shell-on, cooked, breaded and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels and restaurants, online stores and others.

