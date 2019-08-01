01.08.2019 00:30:00

United States Residential Water Treatment Systems (POE, CT, UTS, FM, Pitcher, Replacement Filters) Market 2019

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Residential Water Treatment Systems Market: United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

  • Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.
  • Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).
  • Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.
  • Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.
  • Pitcher systems: These systems are also known as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.
  • Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Definitions

II. Acronyms

III. Country profile

IV. Market measurements

V. Market drivers

VI. Market restraints

VII. Pricing trends

VIII. Market trends

IX. Market data
a) Revenue forecast, total residential water treatment market
b) Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT and UTS water treatment systems market
c) Market share by revenues, point-of-use CT and UTS water treatment systems market
d) Revenue forecast, point-of-use FM water treatment systems market
e) Market share by revenues, point-of-use FM water treatment systems market
f) Revenue forecast, point-of-use water treatment systems market
g) Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market
h) Revenue forecast, point-of-entry water treatment systems market
i) Market share by revenues, point-of-entry water treatment systems market
j) Revenue forecast, pitcher water treatment systems market
k) Market share by revenues, pitcher water treatment systems market
l) Revenue forecast, pitcher replacement filters market
m) Point of use technology market share by revenues
n) Market share by revenues, point-of-use pricing trends

Companies Mentioned

  • A.O. Smith
  • Amway
  • Culligan International Company
  • EcoWater Systems
  • Helen of Troy Limited
  • Kinetico Incorporated
  • Pentair plc
  • RainSoft Inc.
  • The 3M Company
  • The Clorox Company

