United States Real-world Evidence (RWE) IT Solutions Market Report 2021: Transition to a Patient-centric Model is Moving Rapidly with Focus on Outcomes and Value

|
10.03.2021 21:45:00
DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Real-world Evidence (RWE) IT Solutions Market 2021 - Shifting Spotlight from Product- to Value-based Outcomes Intensifies Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US healthcare industry's transition to a patient-centric model is moving rapidly with focus on outcomes and value; however, drug prices have increased and pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) productivity is at its lowest.
The healthcare industry and IT solutions providers are finding real-world evidence (RWE) as a potential solution to face these headwinds. The expansive data pools created by public-private efforts in combination with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud capabilities is driving growth within the evidence-based medicine space.
In this report, the analyst's Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the US RWE IT solutions market, highlighting the key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and trends that will play an important role in driving industry growth. RWE has become the focus for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, health technology assessment boards, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as payers and providers. Also covered in this study are technology trends, the competitive environment, and a capability benchmarking of select market participants.
Readers of this analysis, including IT solutions providers, private investors, academics, and government healthcare agencies, will find it useful to understand the status and revenue potential linked to the US RWE IT solutions market. This research service identifies the largest revenue-generating as well as the fastest-growing application and service segments in the US RWE industry. Furthermore, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall market revenue potential is discussed.
Finally, the analyst's Transformational Health group offers a discussion of key growth opportunities that are centered on use of AI for clinical trial data management, utilization of cloud for improving commercial effectiveness, and connected digital products in clinical and post-market safety surveillance.
Overall, this study delivers insightful analysis of the RWE IT solutions ecosystem, a preview of the participants and competitive landscape, and the top growth opportunities - all elements essential to support stakeholders in their strategic decision journey.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Real-world Evidence (RWE) IT Solutions Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, RWE IT Solutions Market
- Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Scope of Analysis
- Real-world Evidence Definitions
- Real-world Evidence IT Solutions - Real-world Data *Sources
- Real-world Evidence Applications and Impact
- Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Market - Data and Analysis Flow
- Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Market - Technology Trends
- Real-world Evidence IT Solutions by Application Segment
- Real-world Evidence IT Solutions by Service Segment
- Key Competitors for Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Key Growth Metrics for Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Growth Drivers for Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Growth Restraints for Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Forecast Assumptions - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Revenue Forecast - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Revenue Forecast by Application Segment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application Segment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Revenue Forecast by Service Segment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Revenue Forecast by Service Segment Analysis - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Competitive Environment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Competitive Factors and Assessment - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Competitive Benchmarking - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Capability Mapping, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Competitive Benchmarking and Capability Mapping Analysis - Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Revenue Share, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Revenue Share Analysis, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions Market, US, 2020
- Growth Opportunity Universe Summary, Real-world Evidence IT Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI for Supporting Clinical Trial RWD Management and Analysis, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud for RWE-supported Commercial Effectiveness, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Data Collection Tools for Clinical Trials and Post-market Safety Demonstration, 2020
4. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zaszl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-real-world-evidence-rwe-it-solutions-market-report-2021-transition-to-a-patient-centric-model-is-moving-rapidly-with-focus-on-outcomes-and-value-301244878.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
Inside Fonds
|
16:13
|Schroders: Warum Lockdown-Gewinner keine Impfverlierer sind
|
09.03.21
|Schroders: Null: Warum die Zinsen niedrig bleiben werden
|
08.03.21
|Schroders: Sechs Argumente für chinesische Anleihen
wikifolio-Trader im Interview – heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Marco Schai, seit 2009 Profi-Aktientrader unter BlueQuote.ch und seit 2016 wikifolio-Trader. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt der Herisauer sein wikifolio vor, welches aus mehr als 150 Aktien besteht. Welche Anlagestrategie Marco Schai genau verfolgt und warum er so viele Titel ausgewählt hat, erfahren interessierte Anleger oder welche die es noch werden wollen, hier bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNASDAQ fällt zurück -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 14'500-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen aus dem Handel
Am heimischen sowie im deutschen Aktienmarkt setzte sich am Mittwoch eine Aufwärtstendenz durch. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost konnten vorrangig kleine Gewinne verzeichnet werden.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}