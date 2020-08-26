NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Pulse Market, Volume, Production, Import, Export, By Segments (Beans, Dry Peas, Lenticels, Chickpeas) and Sub-segments of 11 Beans Types, Company Analysis







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953916/?utm_source=PRN







Pulses are a type of legumes plant that is harvested for dry edible seeds within the pod.

Pulses are grounded into three main classes, beans, chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans), lentils & dry peas. Pulses contain protein, fibre, and plenty of vitamins and minerals. Due to these organic properties of pulses, in 2010 United States Dietary tips for American citizens recommend a lot of frequent consumption of lentils, dry peas and beans. According to this research report, United States Pulses Market is expected to be USD 3.9 Billion Market by the end of the year 2026.



According to our report, beans have the highest market among all different pulses. Beans consume most of its form in the United States supermarkets such as canned and bagged. Some other varieties of beans, like Lima beans and black-eyed peas are sold-out in baked and frozen type. Shifting toward more healthy food and demand for gluten-free products increased the consumption of pulse products among American. This growing demand for pulses has influenced American farmers toward increasing plantings area of lentils, dry peas, and chickpeas, and beans. This report provides detailed information on the United States pulse market.



Farming and harvesting of pulses, in the United States are mostly concentrated in the Northern Plains (Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota) and some parts of Pacific Northwest (Washington, Idaho, and Oregon). Pinto beans have the highest market amongst all other forms of consumed edible beans, as it is used in a variety of dishes. Furthermore, kidney beans serve continental restaurants in different ways of gravies. The export volume of kidney beans largely owes due to its high nutritional value.



The American is inclining more towards vegan lifestyles has also brought edible beans under the radar of attention. Import of edible beans such as red kidney bean and black bean has shown year on year growth as they like by vegetarian over other food options. The availability of special varieties of edible beans such as navy beans has also helped in driving sales across the United States market.



The report titled "United States Pulse Market & Volume, By Pulse Segments (Beans, Dry Peas, Lenticels, Chickpeas), Dry Beans (Pinto Beans, Navy Beans, Great Northern Beans, Black Beans, Lima Beans, Red Kidney Beans, Black Eye Beans, Small White Beans, Small Red Beans, Pink Beans & Others) Production, Import, Export, Consumption in Volume, Consumption in Value, Company (RoquetteFreres, ADM, Bunge Ltd., SunOpta and Ingredion)" provides an all-encompassing analysis on the United States Pulse Market & Volume.



United States Pulses Market & Volume are divided into 3 segments, and these segments are further sub-divided into 11 sub-segments.



Segments:

1. Beans

2. Dry Peas and Lentils

3. Chickpeas



All the sub-segments provides the data from 5 points

1. Production

2. Import

3. Export

4. Market (Consumption in Value)

5. Consumption in Volume



Sub-Segments:

1. Pinto Beans

2. Navy Beans

3. Great Northern Beans

4. Black Beans

5. Lima Beans

6. Red Kidney Beans

7. Black Eye Beans

8. Small White Beans

9. Small Red Beans

10. Pink Beans

11. Other Beans



Pinto Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Navy Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Great Northern Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Black Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Lima Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Red Kidney Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Black Eye Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Small White Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Small Red Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Pink Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



Other Beans

• Production

• Import

• Export

• Consumption in Volume

• Market (Consumption in Value)



All the companies have been studied from three points

• Business Overview

• Recent Development & Strategy

• Revenue



Company Analysis

• RoquetteFreres

• ADM

• Bunge Ltd.

• SunOpta

• Ingredion



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953916/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-pulse-market-volume-production-import-export-by-segments-beans-dry-peas-lenticels-chickpeas-and-sub-segments-of-11-beans-types-company-analysis-301118695.html

SOURCE Reportlinker