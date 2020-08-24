|
24.08.2020 01:30:00
United States Postal Service Statement on Passage of HR 8015
WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
"The U.S. Postal Service greatly appreciates the efforts of the House of Representatives to assist us. We look forward to continuing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform that will ensure our long-term health, and we remain a vital part of our nation's critical infrastructure.
"We are concerned that some of the requirements of the Bill, while well meaning, will constrain the ability of the Postal Service to make operational changes that will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve service to the American people.
"We reiterate that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely and on time, and will do everything necessary to meet this sacred duty."
Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com
Contact: David Partenheimer
david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov
usps.com/news
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-postal-service-statement-on-passage-of-hr-8015-301116765.html
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es doch noch nach oben.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}