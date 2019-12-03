United States Mining Fiscal Regime 2019: Identify Mining Governing Bodies, Major Federal and State Laws, Licenses and Leases

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US's Mining Fiscal Regime 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"The US's Mining Fiscal Regime 2019" covers the country's governing bodies, federal and state laws, and regulations, licenses and leases, rights and obligations, and taxes and royalties related information on various mineral commodities.



The US federal and state bodies have separate roles and responsibilities for resource exploration and development. Mineral resources, for example, are owned by the state or federal governments, rather than private individuals.



The Department of the Interior; Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement; Mine Safety and Health Administration; and the Environmental Protection Agency are the main governing bodies. Mining Law 1972, and the Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement Act (SMRCA) are the apex laws.



Key Highlights

To gain an overview of the US mining fiscal regime

To identify US state and federal mining governing bodies, major federal and state laws in the industry, and licenses and leases

To identify major taxes and royalty rates applicable in the country

Scope

The US federal and state bodies have separate roles and responsibilities for resource exploration and development. Mineral resources, for example, are owned by the state or federal governments, rather than private individuals.

The Department of the Interior; Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement; Mine Safety and Health Administration; and the Environmental Protection Agency are the main governing bodies. Mining Law 1972, and the Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement Act (SMRCA) are the apex laws.

Reasons to Buy

The report outlines the federal and state governing bodies, laws, licenses and leases, federal and state permits, and key fiscal terms which includes federal reclamation fees, royalties, state fees, property tax, and corporate tax rate.

Key Topics Covered:



1. List of Tables & Figures



2 Executive Summary



3 The US's Mining Fiscal Regime: Ease of Doing Business

3.1 Macroeconomic Performance

3.2 Ease of Doing Business

3.3 Corruption Index

3.4 Minerals Overview



4 The US's Mining Fiscal Regime: Governing Bodies

4.1 Federal Governing Bodies

4.2 State Governing Bodies



5 The US's Mining Fiscal Regime: Laws and Regulations

5.1 Federal Laws

5.1.1 The Mining Law, 1872

5.1.2 The Federal Land Policy and Management Act, 1976

5.1.3 Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, 1977

5.1.4 Mineral Leasing Act, 1920

5.1.5 National Environmental Policy Act, 1969

5.1.6 Federal Mine Safety and Health Act, 1977

5.1.7 Atomic Energy Act, 1954

5.1.8 Energy Reorganization Act, 1974

5.1.9 Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, 1976

5.1.10 Uranium Mill Tailings Radiation Control Act, 1978

5.1.11 Nuclear Waste Policy Act, 1982

5.1.12 Clean Air Act, 1970

5.1.13 Other Laws

5.2 State Laws

5.2.1 Minnesota

5.2.2 Michigan

5.2.3 Alaska

5.2.4 Idaho

5.2.5 Tennessee



6 The US's Mining Fiscal Regime: Licenses and Leases

6.1 Coal Mining Lease

6.1.1 Issuance

6.1.2 Area

6.1.3 Term

6.2 Exploratory License

6.3 Federal Permits

6.3.1 Prospecting Permit

6.3.2 Location Certificate

6.3.3 Source Material License

6.3.4 Leasing for Uranium Mining Operations

6.3.5 Other Permits

6.4 State Permits

6.4.1 Michigan Metallic Mineral Mining Permit

6.4.2 Alaska Mine Permits

6.4.3 California Mine Permits

6.4.4 Wisconsin Mine Permits



7 The US's Mining Fiscal Regime: Rights and Obligations

7.1 Rights

7.2 Obligations



8 The US's Mining Fiscal Regime: Taxes and Royalties

8.1 Federal Reclamation Fee

8.2 Royalty

8.3 Mining Claim Fees

8.4 State Fees

8.4.1 Minnesota

8.4.2 Tennessee

8.4.3 Alaska

8.4.4 Arizona

8.4.5 Arkansas

8.4.6 Idaho

8.4.7 New Mexico

8.4.8 North Dakota

8.4.9 Alabama

8.4.10Louisiana

8.4.11Maryland

8.4.12Ohio

8.4.13West Virginia

8.4.14Montana

8.4.15Nevada

8.5 Corporate Tax Rates

8.6 Real Property Tax

8.6.1 Michigan

8.6.2 Alabama

8.6.3 Illinois



9 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8j69m





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-mining-fiscal-regime-2019-identify-mining-governing-bodies-major-federal-and-state-laws-licenses-and-leases-300968098.html

SOURCE Research and Markets