08.08.2019 23:15:00

United States International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of international remittance market dynamics in United States to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of inbound and outbound international remittance flow. It provides a detailed view of remittance to and from each of the key states/regions. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Disclaimer

2 United States International Inbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

2.1.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.1.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 United States Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

3 United States International Inbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

3.1 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

3.2 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

3.3 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

3.4 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Income

4 United States International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

4.1 International Inbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

4.2 Mexico - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

4.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

4.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

4.2.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.3 Canada - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.3.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Inbound Remittance

4.4 United Kingdom - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.5 Puerto Rico - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.6 Germany - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.7 Australia - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.8 Israel - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.9 Republic of Korea - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.10 France - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.11 Japan - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

5 United States International Outbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

5.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

5.1.2 Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

5.1.3 Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

5.2 United States Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

5.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

6 United States International Outbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

6.1 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

6.2 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

6.3 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

6.4 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Income

7 United States International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

7.1 International Outbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

7.2 California - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.2 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.3 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

7.2.4 Analysis by Key Transfer Destinations of Outbound Remittance

7.3 New York - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.4 Massachusetts - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.5 Washington - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.6 Connecticut - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.7 District of Columbia - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.8 Delaware - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.9 North Dakota - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.10 Alaska - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.11 Wyoming - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxys5p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-international-remittance-business-and-investment-opportunities-report-2019-300898903.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
11:39
DAX-Future: Trading am Support
10:49
Vontobel: Silber auf Aufholjagd: Konsolidiert die Gold-Silber-Ratio?
09:08
SMI mit Stabilisierungsversuch
08:53
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Gesundheitssektor & Beyond Meat
07:30
Reverse Convertible auf den 3-Month USD LIBOR
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:25
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
Kraft Heinz-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordtief - Management skeptisch
Novartis-Aktie verliert: FDA-Vorwurf der Datenmanipulation für Zolgensma - Novartis weist Kritik zurück
NEL-Aktie mit beachtlicher Performance: Wie geht es weiter?
Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert
SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Lyft übertrifft Erwartungen - Aktie hebt ab
Adecco-Aktie im Plus: Bei Adecco hält der Umsatzschwund an - Profitabilität besser als erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich stärker. Die US-Börsen legten eine bemerkenswerte Aufholjagd hin. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB