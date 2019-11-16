United States Gold Bureau Launches Sales of the 2019 Silver American Eagle Enhanced Reverse Proof Coin From the United States Mint

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While this long-awaited coin has been part of the Mint's 2019 release lineup for months, the U.S. Mint didn't announce the on-sale date until this autumn. Since then, investors and collectors have been counting down the days to when they could get their hands on this unique piece.

The 2019 Enhanced Reverse Proof is the newest incarnation of the Silver American Eagle, and the first time the finish is being offered on a stand-alone Silver Eagle piece with the S-Mint mark. The Enhanced Reverse Proof Silver American Eagle was sold earlier this year alongside the Canadian One Ounce Silver Maple Leaf as part of the Pride of Two Nations set. Still, coins bearing this finish have not been available on their own until now.

Why Should I Purchase my 2019 Enhanced Reverse Proof Silver Eagle from the U.S. Gold Bureau?

As part of our mission to bring the utmost customer care and highest quality precious metals pieces to the numismatics sphere, the United States Gold Bureau is excited to provide our clients the opportunity to obtain a 2019 Silver Eagle Enhanced Reverse Proof coin graded at the premiere PF70 level. The 2019 Silver American Eagle Enhanced Reverse Proofs acquired through the U.S. Gold Bureau will be accompanied by one of our exclusive, unique, and highly covetable certification labels hand-signed by Ed C. Moy.

Moy, a highly respected economist, author, public speaker, and businessman, served under President George W. Bush as the 38th Director of the United States Mint from September 2006 through early January 2011. Previously, Moy had served as President Bush's Special Assistant in addition to supporting the administration as it transitioned to the new U.S. Department of Homeland Security after September 11th.

With such an esteemed career, Moy has rightfully earned recognition as a celebrated public servant. It's no surprise that the hand-signed certification labels unique to U.S. Gold Bureau PF70 coins have enjoyed praise in investment circles, proving to be highly lucrative value-adds for our clients.

Additionally, investment pieces accompanied by an Ed Moy certification label have been adopted by the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation as the premiere series of modern-day U.S. Mint coins.

U.S. Gold Bureau clients will have the opportunity to obtain one of these unique beauties graded by NGC at the highest PF70 level in the coming weeks. Ready to learn more now? Give our team of Precious Metals Experts a call at 800-775-3504 today!

Want to learn more about the 2019 Silver American Eagle Enhanced Reverse Proof? Read the full article here - https://invest.usgoldbureau.com/news/2019-silver-american-eagle-enhanced-reverse-proof-release/

SOURCE United States Gold Bureau