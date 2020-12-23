SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’282 0.9%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0828 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’874 0.7%  Bitcoin 21’005 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8889 -0.1%  Öl 51.4 3.1% 
23.12.2020

United States Financial Brokerage Market Outlook Report 2020-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023 - by Entity, by Type of Trading Activity, by Exchange, by Type of Commodities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis on the financial brokerage market.

The report covers various aspects including introduction, issues and challenges, trends and developments, investor profile, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations.

The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Business Model of US Financial Brokerage Industry

4. Comparative Analysis of USA Financial Brokerage Market with Global Financial Brokerage Market
4.1. Historical Overview
4.2. Present Scenario

5. Investor Education in USA Financial Brokerage Market
5.1. Educational programs for stockbrokers

  • Continuing education

5.2. Educational programs for investors

6. USA Financial Brokerage Market Size, 2013-2018
6.1. By Revenue from Brokerage, 2013-2018
6.2. By Overall Transaction Volume, 2013-2018

7. USA Financial Brokerage Market Segmentation
7.1. By equity, commodities and currencies on the basis of transaction volume, 2013-2018
7.2. By equity market, 2013-2018
7.3. By F&O market, 2013-2018
7.4. By exchanges, 2013-2018
7.5. By commodity market, 2013-2018
7.6. By agricultural commodities, 2013-2017
7.7. By non agricultural commodities (precious metals, non precious metal and energy products), 2013-2017
7.8. By Revenues from Dealership and Brokers, 2013-2018

8. Investor Profile
8.1. Investor Survey, 2015
8.2. Investing Behavior towards Non Retirement Investments, 2016

9. Trends & Developments in the USA Financial Brokerage Market

  • Outflow of Financial Advisors from Large Wire Houses To Smaller Advisory Firms
  • Rise in Mobile Applications Providing Zero Commission Trading Facility
  • Rising Trading Turnover and Other Adjoining Factors
  • Decrease in Brokerage rate and Expansion of Financial Services
  • Growth of Fin-tech industry

10. Issues and Challenges in the USA Financial Brokerage Market

  • Growing Cyber Threats, Data Breaches and Frauds
  • Compliance and Regulatory Issues
  • Political Uncertainties
  • Competition from Crypto Currency Exchanges

11. SWOT Analysis of US Financial Brokerage Market

12. Government Regulations and Initiatives in USA Financial Brokerage Market
12.1. Role of FINRA

  • Detect misconduct by enforcing the rules
  • Discipline those who break the rules
  • Detect and prevent wrongdoing in the U.S. Markets
  • Educate and inform investors
  • Resolve securities disputes

12.1.1. FINRA Registered Firms & Brokers
12.2. Tax Considerations for Market Players in the Sector

  • Pass through deduction
  • Corporate income tax rate
  • Suspension of miscellaneous itemized deductions
  • Interest expense limitation

12.3. Process & Requirements to open a Brokerage & Trading account in USA
12.4. Process & Requirements to Start Broking Firm In USA
12.4.1. Definition of a Broker and a Dealer

  • Definition of a broker
  • Definition of a dealer

12.4.2. Broker-Dealer Registration Process

  • Minimum Net Capital Requirement For A Broker Dealer

12.4.3. Time Line for Getting Registered

13. Competition Scenario & Major Players in USA Brokerage Market, 2018
13.1. State wise distribution of firms and its branches
13.2. Market share of top financial brokerage firms, 2018
13.3. Marketing Methods Adopted By FINRA Registered Firms, 2017
13.4. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Financial Brokerage Market
13.4.1. BGC Partners
13.4.2. Charles Schwab
13.4.3. E-Trade Financial Corporation
13.4.4. Interactive Brokers Group
13.4.5. Td Ameritrade
13.4.6. Jones Financial
13.4.7. LPL Financial
13.4.8. Raymond James Financial
13.4.9. Voya Financial
13.4.10. Virtu Financial

14. USA Brokerage Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023E
14.1. Future Outlook and Projections - By Revenues, 2019-2023E
14.2 By Brokers and Dealers, 2018-2023E
14.3. Future Growth Drivers

15. Analyst recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/na13gu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Nachrichten

pagehit