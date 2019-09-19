United States Diesel Genset Market Report 2019 - Competitive Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Diesel Genset Market Research Report: By Power Rating, by Application - Competitive Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. diesel genset market is predicted to attain a size of $3,005.5 million by 2024, progressing at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The key factor behind the growth of the market is the increasing demand for diesel gensets for meeting the need for standalone and backup power in industries, residential buildings, construction sites, retail stores, hospitals, office spaces, and hotels. The continuous instances of power outage in the U.S. because of aging grid infrastructure are leading to the high adoption of backup power sources.

Backup power sources include photovoltaic (PV) power systems and diesel or gas gensets, among which diesel gensets are being rapidly adopted due to their high reliability and low initial capital cost. Commercial offices and manufacturing plants are some of the end users in the U.S. diesel genset market. The sale of diesel gensets is predicted to surge during the forecast period owing to their growing installation rate in educational institutions, commercial offices, and residential buildings. On the basis of power rating, the market is categorized into 5-75 kVA, 76-375 kVA, 376-750 kVA, and above 750 kVA.

Out of these, during the historical period, the 5-75 KVA category led the market in terms of sales volume, which is attributed to the heavy requirement for these gensets in commercial complexes, residential buildings, hotels, and other areas with low power consumption. Further, based on application, the U.S. diesel genset market is classified into industrial, commercial, and residential. Among these, in 2018, the commercial classification held the largest sales volume share of more than 55.0% in the market. This can be attributed to the significant demand for high-power gensets in data centers and commercial buildings for prime and backup power supply.

As per the 2018 North America Construction Forecast Report, during 2017-18, the construction in the U.S.'s non-residential and residential sectors grew by 4.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Thus, the expanding construction sector is predicted to boost the sale of diesel gensets during the forecast period, thereby resulting in the growth of the diesel genset market in the U.S. Further, in the commercial office application, data centers are being witnessed as the largest revenue contributor in the market.

As per a report published by CBRE Data Center Solutions in 2018, the emergence of new technologies, including internet of things, artificial intelligence, edge computing, and cloud computing, is accelerating the development of hyperscale data centers, which are integrated with thousands of servers, and thus need a smooth electricity supply for efficient operations. Thus, the demand for uninterrupted electricity supply in data centers is projected to surge the diesel genset sales, which is further predicted to augment the U.S. diesel genset market prosperity during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Launch of advanced diesel gensets

Drivers



Increase in the number of data centers

Instances of power outage and the need for continuous power supply for certain operations

Growth in construction industry

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints



Adoption of alternative power sources

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunity



Growth in the mining industry

Regulation Analysis



Emission Standards and Related Requirements for Steady-State Testing of Engines

Optional standards for diesel gensets below 8 kW

Regulations for gensets covered under the primary family emission limit (FEL) caps

General Conditions

Import-Export Analysis



Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Company Profiles



Caterpillar Inc.

General Electric Company

Cummins Inc.

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Southwest Products Corporation

American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

AB Volvo

Atlas Copco AB

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f44smy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-diesel-genset-market-report-2019---competitive-analysis-and-growth-forecast-to-2024-300921748.html

SOURCE Research and Markets