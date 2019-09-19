+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
19.09.2019

United States Diesel Genset Market Report 2019 - Competitive Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Diesel Genset Market Research Report: By Power Rating, by Application - Competitive Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. diesel genset market is predicted to attain a size of $3,005.5 million by 2024, progressing at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The key factor behind the growth of the market is the increasing demand for diesel gensets for meeting the need for standalone and backup power in industries, residential buildings, construction sites, retail stores, hospitals, office spaces, and hotels. The continuous instances of power outage in the U.S. because of aging grid infrastructure are leading to the high adoption of backup power sources.

Backup power sources include photovoltaic (PV) power systems and diesel or gas gensets, among which diesel gensets are being rapidly adopted due to their high reliability and low initial capital cost. Commercial offices and manufacturing plants are some of the end users in the U.S. diesel genset market. The sale of diesel gensets is predicted to surge during the forecast period owing to their growing installation rate in educational institutions, commercial offices, and residential buildings. On the basis of power rating, the market is categorized into 5-75 kVA, 76-375 kVA, 376-750 kVA, and above 750 kVA.

Out of these, during the historical period, the 5-75 KVA category led the market in terms of sales volume, which is attributed to the heavy requirement for these gensets in commercial complexes, residential buildings, hotels, and other areas with low power consumption. Further, based on application, the U.S. diesel genset market is classified into industrial, commercial, and residential. Among these, in 2018, the commercial classification held the largest sales volume share of more than 55.0% in the market. This can be attributed to the significant demand for high-power gensets in data centers and commercial buildings for prime and backup power supply.

As per the 2018 North America Construction Forecast Report, during 2017-18, the construction in the U.S.'s non-residential and residential sectors grew by 4.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Thus, the expanding construction sector is predicted to boost the sale of diesel gensets during the forecast period, thereby resulting in the growth of the diesel genset market in the U.S. Further, in the commercial office application, data centers are being witnessed as the largest revenue contributor in the market.

As per a report published by CBRE Data Center Solutions in 2018, the emergence of new technologies, including internet of things, artificial intelligence, edge computing, and cloud computing, is accelerating the development of hyperscale data centers, which are integrated with thousands of servers, and thus need a smooth electricity supply for efficient operations. Thus, the demand for uninterrupted electricity supply in data centers is projected to surge the diesel genset sales, which is further predicted to augment the U.S. diesel genset market prosperity during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics



Trends


  • Launch of advanced diesel gensets

Drivers

  • Increase in the number of data centers
  • Instances of power outage and the need for continuous power supply for certain operations
  • Growth in construction industry
  • Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

  • Adoption of alternative power sources
  • Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunity

  • Growth in the mining industry

Regulation Analysis

  • Emission Standards and Related Requirements for Steady-State Testing of Engines
  • Optional standards for diesel gensets below 8 kW
  • Regulations for gensets covered under the primary family emission limit (FEL) caps
  • General Conditions

Import-Export Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Denyo Co. Ltd.
  • Southwest Products Corporation
  • American Honda Motor Co. Inc.
  • AB Volvo
  • Atlas Copco AB
  • Generac Holdings Inc.
  • Kohler Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f44smy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-diesel-genset-market-report-2019---competitive-analysis-and-growth-forecast-to-2024-300921748.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

CS Group 12.87
1.38 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.49
1.28 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 150.85
1.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'499.00
1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 346.60
1.08 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 56.50
0.11 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 20.12
-0.15 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 59.10
-0.34 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 478.70
-0.46 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 2'775.00
-0.47 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
