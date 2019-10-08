United States CTO, Michael Kratsios, Joins Lineup of COSM Technology Summit Speakers

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Kratsios, Chief Technology Officer of the United States and Deputy Assistant to the President on Science and Technology Policy has been confirmed to speak at the COSM Technology Summit. Convened by Discovery Institute and chaired by author, economist, and futurist George Gilder, COSM is an intimate, exclusive summit on the converging technologies remaking the world.

Kratsios and COSM Creator George Gilder will examine issues related to U.S. leadership in the technology sector and the Administration's approach to national technology policy. In his role as U.S. CTO, Kratsios leads the development of the Administration's national strategies and initiatives on the industries of the future, such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 5G networking.

COSM is the premiere national technology summit focusing on the future of converging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cryptocurrency, 5G, autonomous vehicles, biotech and cloud computing. COSM takes place in the Pacific Northwest at the Bellevue Westin Hotel, October 23 -25. Registration information is available at www.COSM.Technology.

Sessions across the three days of COSM will explore how technology intersects with government regulation, international competitiveness, investing, freedom, and the triumph of the human spirit through keynote speeches and Q&A, panel discussions, and ample informal interactions with national technology leaders and investors.

COSM will feature many of the great minds of our day, including nationally recognized speakers such as Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media, Steve Forbes; venture capitalist and co-founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel; inventor, entrepreneur, and Director of Engineering at Google, Ray Kurzweil; global investor and market guru Ken Fisher; entrepreneur, professor, and CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Oren Etzioni; Google Glass creator and Amazon Vice President, Babak Parviz; scientist, computer pioneer, and Professor Emeritus at CalTech, Carver Mead; and famed technology futurist author and economist, George Gilder.

Additional details and registration information are available at https://cosm.technology/.

