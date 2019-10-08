08.10.2019 12:15:00

United States CTO, Michael Kratsios, Joins Lineup of COSM Technology Summit Speakers

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Kratsios, Chief Technology Officer of the United States and Deputy Assistant to the President on Science and Technology Policy has been confirmed to speak at the COSM Technology Summit. Convened by Discovery Institute and chaired by author, economist, and futurist George Gilder, COSM is an intimate, exclusive summit on the converging technologies remaking the world.

Michael Kratsios

Kratsios and COSM Creator George Gilder will examine issues related to U.S. leadership in the technology sector and the Administration's approach to national technology policy. In his role as U.S. CTO, Kratsios leads the development of the Administration's national strategies and initiatives on the industries of the future, such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 5G networking.

COSM is the premiere national technology summit focusing on the future of converging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cryptocurrency, 5G, autonomous vehicles, biotech and cloud computing. COSM takes place in the Pacific Northwest at the Bellevue Westin Hotel, October 23 -25. Registration information is available at www.COSM.Technology.

Sessions across the three days of COSM will explore how technology intersects with government regulation, international competitiveness, investing, freedom, and the triumph of the human spirit through keynote speeches and Q&A, panel discussions, and ample informal interactions with national technology leaders and investors.

COSM will feature many of the great minds of our day, including nationally recognized speakers such as Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media, Steve Forbes; venture capitalist and co-founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel; inventor, entrepreneur, and Director of Engineering at Google, Ray Kurzweil; global investor and market guru Ken Fisher; entrepreneur, professor, and CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Oren Etzioni; Google Glass creator and Amazon Vice President, Babak Parviz; scientist, computer pioneer, and Professor Emeritus at CalTech, Carver Mead; and famed technology futurist author and economist, George Gilder.

Additional details and registration information are available at https://cosm.technology/. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-cto-michael-kratsios-joins-lineup-of-cosm-technology-summit-speakers-300933357.html

SOURCE Discovery Institute

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Moderates Recovery
09:26
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08:58
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
06:17
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Abwärtstrend intakt / Givaudan – Nächste Abwärtswelle?
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
SMI verliert -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchten Zuwächse
OSRAM-Aktie und ams-Titel unter Druck: ams verfehlt Mindestannahmeschwelle und will weiter um OSRAM kämpfen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verliert -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchten Zuwächse
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich Anleger zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB