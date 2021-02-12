United States Bill Pay Market Report 2021: Can Financial Institutions Win Back Payers?

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Bill Pay Market: Can Financial Institutions Win Back Payers?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumers' demands and expectations for bill pay created the shift towards digital interfaces and also an expectation around a choice of payments and greater transparency regarding payment status. Their expectations are often better met through biller solutions, not banking platforms.

With improved technology for financial institutions, there is an opportunity to bring consumer bill payers back and provide enhanced convenience through a single, consolidated tool.

Highlights of the report include:

Review of the payment methods and channels that consumers are using today to pay bills

Estimates and forecast for bill pay activity by paper, card and other electronic methods

The impact of COVID-19 on bill pay

Discussion of the gap between payments used to pay bills and the payment types consumers prefer

Payment methods in the subscription based model

Consolidation of fintech bill pay solution providers by processors

"More modern options for bank bill pay that include better notifications and payment choice will help to bring consumers back to financial institutions' bill pay platforms. Bill pay is a critical component to securing consumers' preferred financial institution status. But I don't expect that consumers will return to their financial institution to pay bills at same level experienced 10 to 15 years ago. Consumers have created the habit of paying directly with billers and the way that consumers establish services today, including the rise of the subscription model, supports more direct-to-biller activity," comments Sarah Grotta, Director, Debit and Alternative Products Advisory Service



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. The U.S. Bill Pay Market Edges Closer to $4 Trillion

COVID-19 and bill payments

4. Payment Choice can be a Matter of Necessity, not Preference

Real-time payments are beginning to be added as yet another payment option

5. The Financial Institution vs. Biller Environment



6. The Way Consumers Buy Services Shifts Payments towards the Biller



7. What Payment Providers are Doing



8. Conclusion



9. References

Companies Mentioned

ACI

Early Warning

FIS

Fiserv

Mastercard

The Clearing House

