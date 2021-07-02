SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’522 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9207 -0.5%  Öl 76.1 0.6% 
02.07.2021 22:45:00

United States $30 Billion Vaccines Market to 2027 Featuring Pfizer, Merck, Grifols, Sanofi Pasteur, Seqirus, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Dynavax Technologies

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Vaccines Market Size, Top 45 Vaccines Brand In-Depth Analysis, Trends, Shares, Insights, and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States vaccines market size is projected to touch the figures of USD 30 Billion by 2027.

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States vaccines market. The report provides historical market data for 2018 - 2020, and forecasts from 2021 until 2027.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of all the 45 vaccines brand used in the United States.

The report contains a deep analysis of the United States vaccines market size in terms of value. The report provides a clear insight into current and future developments of the United States vaccines market. The report also explores the detailed analysis, insights of the top 45 vaccines market assessment in the United States from 2018 to 2020, and forecasts to 2027.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with a percentage of the leading 45 vaccines used in the United States. The report also details the latest information about the vaccine's pricing analysis, insights, and trends, and the regulatory framework of the United States vaccines market.

The report also tracks and analyses competitive developments, including collaboration, partnership deals, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreements, new vaccine developments, and R&D activities in the market. The report also delivers an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, drivers, and restraining forces that influence the growth of the market.

The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview, companies' vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, and the latest developments

This Comprehensive U.S Vaccines Report Provides:

  • The Market Size of the United States Vaccines Market with Six Years Forecast
  • Detailed Insights of the Top 45 Vaccines Market Value Used in the U.S. with Six Years Forecast
  • An Insightful Analysis of the Top 45 Vaccines Brand Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth Rate
  • Delivers Comprehensive Insights on the Latest Pricing Analysis, Insights, and Trends
  • Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints of the United States Vaccines Market
  • An Insightful Investigation has been done on Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development
  • Delivers Comprehensive Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Vaccines Market
  • Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Partnership, Collaboration Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement
  • A Comprehensive List of the Leading Companies along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolio, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, and Recent Development

The Leading Companies for the U.S Vaccines Market are Listed Below:

  • Pfizer
  • Merck
  • Grifols
  • Sanofi Pasteur
  • Seqirus (CSL Limited)
  • AstraZeneca
  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation

The Following 45 Leading Vaccines Brand are Detailed with Market Value and Six-Years Forecast:

  • Daptacel
  • Quadracel
  • Kinrix
  • Pentacel
  • Vaxelis
  • IPOL
  • Vaqta
  • Havrix
  • Twinrix
  • Engerix B
  • Recombivax HB
  • PedvaxHIB
  • ActHIB
  • Hiberix
  • MenQuadfi
  • Tenivac
  • Imovax
  • Prevnar 13
  • Gardasil 9
  • Fluzone
  • Flublok
  • Fluad
  • Varivax
  • Menactra
  • Proquad
  • Pneumovax 23
  • Fluarix/FluLaval
  • M-M-R II
  • Adacel
  • Boostrix
  • Bexsero
  • Menveo
  • Trumenba
  • Shingrix
  • Rotateq
  • Rotarix
  • Pediarix/Infanrix
  • Heplisav-B
  • TDVAX
  • FluMist Quadrivalent
  • Havrix/Twinrix/Engerix-B
  • Flucelvax Quadrivalent
  • Afluria Quadrivalent

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

  • What is the current scenario of the United States vaccines market?
  • What is the total market size and forecast (until 2027) for the United States vaccines market?
  • What are the leading vaccines? What are their revenue potentials to 2027?
  • Which vaccine provides the highest market share?
  • What is the regulatory framework in the United States vaccines market?
  • What are the major growth drivers of the United States vaccines market?
  • What are the major inhibitors of the United States vaccines market?
  • What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States vaccines market?
  • What are the United States vaccines pricing trends and analysis?
  • What are the various vaccines available in the United States?
  • Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?
  • How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgkq56

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-30-billion-vaccines-market-to-2027-featuring-pfizer-merck-grifols-sanofi-pasteur-seqirus-astrazeneca-glaxosmithkline-dynavax-technologies-301325101.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

