United Natural Foods Initiates FY26 Adj. EPS Above Estimates; Stock Up 5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting underlying business momentum and continued strategy execution.

For the year, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.00 to $0.80 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $2.30 per share on net sales between $31.6 billion and $32.0 billion.

On average, ten analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.42 per share on net sales of $32.72 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

