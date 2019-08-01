United Nations Foundation and Better World Campaign on the Confirmation of Kelly Craft as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Nations Foundation and Better World Campaign congratulate Kelly Knight Craft on her confirmation to be the thirtieth U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

"As Ambassador to Canada, she brought a fresh perspective to the U.S.-Canada relationship which will also serve her well in New York at the helm of the U.S. Mission to the UN," said Kathy Calvin, President & CEO of the UN Foundation.

"Ambassador Craft will start her new role amid a new wave of enthusiasm for the UN among American voters across all political parties. A new bipartisan poll shows that support for the organization and full funding for its critical work is at a ten-year high among the American public," added Calvin.

"Representing American interests in New York, Ambassador Craft will play a vital role in implementing U.S. foreign policy and can build on the legacy of a strong U.S.-UN partnership set by her predecessors," said Peter Yeo, President of the Better World Campaign.

Both the UN Foundation and the Better World Campaign look forward to working closely with Ambassador Craft as she begins her new role at the U.S. Mission to the UN in New York.

About the Better World Campaign

The Better World Campaign, an initiative of the Better World Fund, works to strengthen the relationship between the United States and the United Nations. It encourages U.S. leadership to enhance the UN's ability to carry out its invaluable international work on behalf of peace, progress, freedom, and justice. For more information, visit http://www.betterworldcampaign.org.

About the United Nations Foundation

The United Nations Foundation acts as a strategic partner to help the United Nations mobilize the ideas, people, and resources it needs to drive global progress and tackle urgent challenges. We focus on issues at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals, build initiatives across sectors to solve problems at scale, and engage citizens who seek action. Founded in 1998 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner, the UN Foundation works with philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual partners. Learn more at: http://www.unfoundation.org.

