19.11.2019 20:50:00

United National Closeout Stores Recalls Isometric Exercise Devices Due to Projectile Hazard; Devices Sold at Burlington Stores After 2014 Recall

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/United-National-Closeout-Stores-Recalls-Isometric-Exercise-Devices-Due-to-Projectile-Hazard-Devices-Sold-at-Burlington-Stores-After-2014-Recall

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

Recall Summary

Name of Product: ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices

Hazard: The handle grips on each end can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander.

Remedy: Refund 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ISO7X isometric exercise device and contact UNCS to receive instructions on how to obtain a full refund. 

Consumer Contact: 
UNCS collect at 954-524-3325 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; visit us at www.uncsales.com and click Get in Touch for more information or email help@uncs.com.

Recall Details

Units: About 1,500 (These products were originally recalled in April 2014) [Ontel ISO7X isometric exercise devices]

Description:

This recall involves Ontel ISO7X isometric exercise devices. The device is about 3 feet long. It has hard plastic black handle grips on each end and two black nylon straps that extend down opposite sides of the center metal shaft. This recall only involves isometric exercise devices with black handle grips. The recall of these devices was announced in April 2014. These recalled exercise devices were resold after the original recall.

Incidents/Injuries: Ontel received 10 reports of the handles breaking and the ejection of the internal spring coil and rod, including five reports of impact injuries that resulted in punctures and lacerations as part of the original recall in April 2014. No new incidents have been reported.

Sold At: Burlington Stores nationwide from January 2019 through March 2019 for about $7.

Distributor:  UNCS, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Manufactured in: China

Footer
About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-024

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-national-closeout-stores-recalls-isometric-exercise-devices-due-to-projectile-hazard-devices-sold-at-burlington-stores-after-2014-recall-300961278.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

