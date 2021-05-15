SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’382 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0952 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’843 0.9%  Bitcoin 44’948 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.4%  Öl 68.8 2.6% 
15.05.2021 13:33:00

United Launch Alliance to Launch SBIRS GEO Flight 5 Mission in Support of National Security

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch the Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO) Flight 5 mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC). The launch is on track for May 17 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is planned for 1:35 p.m. EDT. The live launch broadcast begins at 1:15 p.m. EDT on May 17 at www.ulalaunch.com.

"We take our role in national security very seriously and pride ourselves in being partners in space with the U.S. Space Force. We are launching critical capabilities for the warfighter and understand the need for reliability and consistency," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "This mission marks our 91st launch in support of national security space.  As we prepare to launch the fifth SBIRS mission, we thank our partners for their outstanding teamwork and collaboration."

ULA has launched all SBIRS GEO satellites to date and will launch this fifth and the sixth satellite to complete the constellation. The SBIRS constellation, built by Lockheed Martin, consists of a network of GEO satellites and HEO payloads that provide persistent, infrared surveillance – as well as sophisticated ground control systems that manage the data – to support missile warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence. Additionally, SMC's Mission Manifest Office, in partnership with the United States Air Force Academy, will be flying the EZ-3 and EZ-4 flight systems on this mission.

The mission will launch on an Atlas V 421 configuration rocket, that includes a 13.7-ft (4-m) Extra Extended Payload Fairing (XEPF) and stands 194 ft. (59 meters) tall. The Atlas booster for this mission is powered by the RD AMROSS RD-180 engine. Aerojet Rocketdyne provided the RL10C-1-1 engine for the Centaur upper stage and the two AJ-60A solid rocket boosters.

This will be the 87th launch of the Atlas V rocket and the 72nd Atlas V to launch from Space Launch Complex-41 in Florida. To date ULA has launched 143 times with 100 percent mission success.

With more than a century of combined heritage, ULA is the nation's most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully delivered more than 140 missions to orbit that aid meteorologists in tracking severe weather, unlock the mysteries of our solar system, provide critical capabilities for troops in the field, deliver cutting-edge commercial services and enable GPS navigation. For more information on ULA, visit the ULA website at www.ulalaunch.com, or call the ULA Launch Hotline at 1-877-ULA-4321 (852-4321).

Join the conversation: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Photos available on the ULA Flickr page.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-launch-alliance-to-launch-sbirs-geo-flight-5-mission-in-support-of-national-security-301292035.html

SOURCE United Launch Alliance (ULA)

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14.05.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
14.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.05.21 Hedging-Strategie: Auf Nummer sicher in den Sommer
14.05.21 Marktüberblick: Defensive Werte gesucht
14.05.21 SMI bleibt mögliche Achterbahnfahrt erspart
13.05.21 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Sell in May": Sollten Anleger das Wall-Street-Sprichwort befolgen oder ignorieren?
Dogecoin nach Musk-Auftritt volatil: 'Buy the dip' oder doch Betrug?
SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX gewinnt schlussendlich -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Coinbase-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Coinbase verdient prächtig - Handel mit Dogecoin kommt
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie knickt ein: Millionenverlust im dritten Quartal
Ist es wirklich der Geschmack? Deshalb hat Warren Buffett Coca-Cola-Aktien in seinem Depot
Trading Idee Alibaba: Rebound nach Zahlen möglich
Swiss Life einigt sich mit US-Behörden auf Millionen-Zahlung - Swiss Life-Aktie schliesst dennoch stärker
TUI-Aktie im Plus: Erste Flüge und Kreuzfahrten: TUI fährt Betrieb in Griechenland hoch
Höchstes CAPE der Welt: Droht nun ein Einbruch am US-Aktienmarkt?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit