17.05.2020 17:45:00

United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches the Sixth Orbital Test Vehicle for the U.S. Space Force

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla., May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 501 rocket carrying the USSF-7 mission for the U.S. Space Force lifted off on May 17, 9:14 a.m. EDT, from Space Launch Complex-41. This marks the 84th successful launch of an Atlas V rocket, 139th launch for ULA, the second launch for the U.S. Space Force and the sixth flight of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV-6).

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 501 rocket carrying the USSF-7 mission for the U.S. Space Force lifted off on May 17, 9:14 a.m. EDT, from Space Launch Complex-41, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Photo courtesy of United Launch Alliance.

"The success of this mission resulted from collaboration with our customer while working through challenging, and ever changing, health and safety conditions," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "We were honored to partner with the U.S. Space Force to dedicate this mission to first responders, front-line workers, and those affected by COVID-19. It is truly a unique time in our history and I want to thank the entire team for their continued dedication and focus on mission success."

Along with OTV-6, this mission deployed FalconSat-8, a small satellite developed by the U.S. Air Force Academy and sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to conduct experiments on orbit. The mission also carried two NASA experiments, including a material sample plate to determine the results of radiation and other space effects on various materials, and an experiment which will assess space effects on seeds used to grow food. Another experiment sponsored by the Naval Research Laboratory will examine the ability to transform solar power into radio frequency microwave energy which could be transmitted to the ground.

This mission launched aboard an Atlas V 501 configuration rocket that included a 5-meter-diameter payload fairing. The Atlas booster was powered by the RD AMROSS RD-180 engine, and the Centaur upper stage was powered by the Aerojet Rocketdyne RL10C-1 engine.

ULA's next launch is NASA's Mars 2020 mission carrying the Perseverance rover on an Atlas V rocket. The launch is scheduled for July 17 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.

To date ULA has a track record of 100% mission success with 139 successful launches.

With more than a century of combined heritage, ULA is the world's most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully launched more than 135 missions to orbit that provide Earth observation capabilities, enable global communications, unlock the mysteries of our solar system, and support life-saving technology.

For more information on ULA, visit the ULA website at www.ulalaunch.com, or call the ULA Launch Hotline at 1-877-ULA-4321 (852-4321). Join the conversation at www.facebook.com/ulalaunch, twitter.com/ulalaunch and instagram.com/ulalaunch.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-launch-alliance-successfully-launches-the-sixth-orbital-test-vehicle-for-the-us-space-force-301060493.html

SOURCE United Launch Alliance

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 354.05
1.80 %
ABB 17.09
1.58 %
Geberit 429.60
1.56 %
Adecco Group 39.24
1.53 %
Lonza Grp 448.90
1.31 %
Swisscom 490.30
-0.73 %
CS Group 7.40
-0.80 %
Swiss Re 59.46
-1.33 %
CieFinRichemont 51.30
-1.99 %
LafargeHolcim 35.46
-5.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.05.20
ETF Investor Market-Update | BX Swiss TV
15.05.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.05.20
Anleger drücken auf den Verkaufsknopf
15.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Unterstützung bei USD 1.077 im Fokus / LafargeHolcim – Pullback
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
ETF Investor Market-Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed mit massiven finanziellen Stimuli - Buffett bleibt auf Geldberg sitzen
Silber bleibt hinter Gold zurück: Kommt jetzt die Aufholjagd?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Goldman Sachs-Experte erwartet einen erneuten Markteinbruch
Apple-Flaggschiff: YouTuber mit Spekulationen zum neuen iPhone 12
Berkshire Hathaway fährt Goldman-Sachs-Beteiligung zurück
J.C. Penney mit Gläubigerschutz: Erster grosser US-Einzelhändler insolvent
Corona-Krise: Jim Cramer sieht Chancen für Beyond Meat & Co.
Sicherheitslücken bei Apple: iPhones wohl anfällig für Hacker-Angriffe
KW 20: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- US-Handel endet versöhnlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag doch noch auf grünes Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegte sich klar auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB